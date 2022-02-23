Your vanity-case might be brimming with high-end cosmetics and skin care products. But did you know there's another way to achieve beauty, something that won't cost a fortune? It turns out that the key to radiant, youthful skin is swaddled somewhere between the sheets.

The well-known post-coital glow isn't a myth, and the results are phenomenal. Indulging into sexual activities can not only make you feel good but also look great. We scoured the internet for 5 sex-related beauty benefits, and you can thank us later.

1. It enhances your facial glow.

Sex isn't short of an intense physical activity. Every session may or may not lead to an orgasm, but it will almost certainly result in improved blood circulation and increased oxygen flow to the skin. Could you ever think of the beauty benefits when you had your heart racing in bed?

2. It slows down the signs of aging.

A long day at work can cause fine lines and wrinkles, but spending sexy time in bed can help to combat the same. Stress is bad for your skin, especially stress hormones like cortisol, which are linked to wrinkles. The oestrogen released during an orgasm has been proven to foster collagen levels which can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Yet another reason to crave the big O!

3. It boosts your hair growth.

If you thought sex is only work wonders for you skin, wait until you hear about its hair benefits. Oestrogen also keeps your hair in the growing (anagen) phase, which helps you have those gorgeous locks. Sex helps the body absorb and metabolise nutrients more efficiently, resulting in thicker, fuller hair.

4. It leads to fuller lips and stronger nails.

The increased blood flow that occurs after sex can also make your pout appear plumper. Not only that, but an increase in those essential vitamins and minerals leads to longer-term strengthening of the nails.

5. You sex life affects your boob size.

Although sex can’t dramatically transform your breasts, the hormone oxytocin can be a game changer. When your breasts are stimulated, the hormone is released allowing the nipples to become erect, which in turn, stimulates the growth of breast tissue.

Also read: Here are 10 Health Benefits Of Having Orgasms

You know what you gotta do when you have a party to attend the next evening. *winks*