While there is a lot of diversity in sex products and sex toys, the choices reduce when it comes to latex allergies. Some people develop these allergies over a period of time with exposure to latex on a specific part of their body. Common symptoms include, redness, rashes, irritation, itchiness and more. So we made a list of sex products for latex-intolerant people.

1. Latex-free condoms

These are made of polyisoprene, which is a non-latex form of rubber. These are actually much thinner and sheer than latex condoms and hence, more pleasurable. However, these cannot be used with oil lubricants like latex condoms. Some are made of medical-grade- polyurethane, which is a kind of plastic and can be used with oil and water lubricants. They're also softer than a latex condom. You can buy these here.

2. Glass wands

While it is rare, some people can be allergic to both silicone and latex. In that case, a borosilicate glass sex toy, like a wand is a great substitute. It is also more hygienic since it does not trap dirt and debris. However, do store it properly so that it does not get damaged. Glass is also more durable and low maintenance. You can buy these here.

3. Steel butt plugs

Another great substitute for people who have a low tolerance for latex and silicone. These, however, do not have the same bend as a silicone sex toy and should be made of stainless steel, which is considered hypoallergenic. They require less maintenance, last longer and can be used with any type of lube which is a major advantage. They also do well in temperature changes and come as wands too. You can buy these here.

4. Female condoms

I love the concept of female condoms. It gives autonomy to women. Female condoms are made of Nitrile or polyurethane, which makes them suitable for people with latex allergies. Another advantage is that nitrile ones can be used with all kinds of lubricants. So, oil lubricants won't break these down like they otherwise do. These don't require an erection and can be inserted up to eight hours before sex. You can buy these here.

5. Crystal wand

Crystal wands like rose quartz are again, for both latex and silicone intolerant. The end of the wand is curved to make it safe for use. While it is said that different crystals emit different energies, the focus should be on the amount of control you have since these are non-motorised. You can use it cold or at room temperature and they are not extremely expensive. You can buy these here.

6. Latex-free dental dams

These are made of polyurethane too and are used primarily for anal sex and oral sex. These are like a thin barrier and are extremely effective at preventing STDs. It is best advised to use them with water-based lubricants. You can buy these here.

Lambskin condoms

The word "lambskin" is misleading as these condoms aren’t actually made from true lambskin. They are also often referred to as “natural skin condoms.” The correct name for this type of condom is “natural membrane condom.” These are another alternative for some latex-sensitive people. They can be used with all types of lubricants, including oil-based ones. However, lambskin condoms are only preventative against pregnancy, not STIs. This is because they are semi-porous enough so that bodily fluids and viruses may be transmitted through them, but not sperm. You can buy these here.

Now go have the sex of your life. Thank me later.