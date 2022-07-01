There's a thin line between erotic movies and straight-up pornography. While some movies seem to be seductive and sensual at first, all we see is sex all over. In a thread, people revealed the movies that were basically porn. Well, almost.

via GIPHY

1. "9 Songs."

- showershortz

2. "Caligula."

- Lazybeerus

3. "Spartacus."

- Send-It

4. "Blue Is The Warmest Colour."

- billybobjimmyjoe

5. "365 Days."

-Cae_lyce

6. "Crash."

- Benitowastaken

7. "Shortbus."

- facefucker3000

8. "Wild Things."

- fappygilwhore

9. "Below Her Mouth."

- GinAndDietCola

10. "Blue Lagoon."

- Icy-Consideration405

11. "The Room."

- No-Milk1472

12. "Fifty Shades Of Grey."

- Tam_er_lan

Well, it looks like your weekend binge-list is ready!