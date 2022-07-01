There's a thin line between erotic movies and straight-up pornography. While some movies seem to be seductive and sensual at first, all we see is sex all over. In a thread, people revealed the movies that were basically porn. Well, almost.
1. "9 Songs."
- showershortz
2. "Caligula."
- Lazybeerus
3. "Spartacus."
- Send-It
4. "Blue Is The Warmest Colour."
- billybobjimmyjoe
5. "365 Days."
-Cae_lyce
6. "Crash."
- Benitowastaken
7. "Shortbus."
- facefucker3000
8. "Wild Things."
- fappygilwhore
9. "Below Her Mouth."
- GinAndDietCola
10. "Blue Lagoon."
- Icy-Consideration405
11. "The Room."
- No-Milk1472
12. "Fifty Shades Of Grey."
- Tam_er_lan