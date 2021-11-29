Being our only ‘sex education’, there’s no doubt that porn has been giving us some really unrealistic ideas about sex since a very long time. However, we are now undoing the damage as we grow older.

Here are some people who revealed the biggest lies that porn has been telling us. Let's have a look, shall we?

1. "That you can thrust 6 times a second for a long time and it will still be pleasurable." Guardian_Fire

2. "That sex without a condom is appropriate with a stranger you just met 2 minutes ago." df_45

3. "Guys can go 20 minutes straight without finishing." ShiftingSands1

4. "Having a big dick automatically makes a woman want you." svntrey0

5. "Switching between 5 different positions in the span of 5 minutes isn’t that common and usually ruins the flow." now_shepard

6. "Did the porn tell men that women loved to be fingered hard and fast? At least I don't. You're not digging for gold, guys. None up there. Give me a soft, gentle touch. I'm climbing on the walls." MamaKelly0305

7. "Smooth shaven skin. Bruh, I get so many ingrown hairs when I shave it makes me so angry." I-Like-Bagels15

8. "How quickly you can get a repairman to come round." markslucky7

9. "Fancy sex positions are not as fun as they look." YoimAgod

10. "The best job in the world is pizza delivery guy." FuqqTrump

11. "How easy it is for both partners to have an orgasm at the same time." Kansai_Lai

12. "That threesomes don't require a lot of energy. Because they do. OMFG, they do." GatchmanG6

*SIGH*