Online dating sucks. Online dating in India sucks on a whole new level. From wrinkled plaid shirts and poorly lit shirtless bathroom selfies to stuff like sapiosexual in their bios (is that even a real thing?) and hackneyed pickup lines that have been reused to shreds, it's only left swipes and regrets for us.
Check out these tweets that perfectly summarise the bizarre world of Indian online dating:
Choose your Fighter#IndianTinder pic.twitter.com/DyBiAYqi0M— GamerGenie (@GamerGenieGG) March 11, 2020
Reinstalled Bumble yesterday. Let me say it again, India men are trash, are trash, are trash!— HereToRant (@rajaniarya) June 3, 2021
*Not looking for random hookups— Nawed Khan (@NawedKhan_) August 22, 2015
*Searching for a meaningful relationship
*Kundli or GTFO #IndianTinder https://t.co/5BiGJJ0UkN
🙂🤲#Pune #puneri @Tinder_India #pun pic.twitter.com/T2EcCcRb8k— indiansontinder (@indiansontinder) March 21, 2022
Every app is tinder if you're Indian enough#singlegirl #indiantinder— honestgirl (@honestgirlviews) January 23, 2020
let me bring my snac🌚😒@INOXMovies @_PVRCinemas @Cinepolis #snac #movie pic.twitter.com/wpPRWKRVom— indiansontinder (@indiansontinder) March 18, 2022
There are far more interesting Indian women on Tinder, in comparison to interesting Indian men on Tinder. Just like the real life. #IndianTinder— Funny Indian Tinder (@IndianTinder) March 7, 2018
Pain😢@OkcupidIndia @okcupid @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/mUrC0sNlGj— indiansontinder (@indiansontinder) March 22, 2022
Just had a 35 minute phone call with an old woman who got scammed for 10k from a guy she was online dating in India. She just wanted someone to talk to.— ♐️ Syd ♐️ (@sydneybavis) December 15, 2020
🤣🤣@biryanibykilo #films pic.twitter.com/2a9O8x5ztd— indiansontinder (@indiansontinder) March 6, 2022
(ew)
to be very honest I left swipe everyone on dating app just so they know they can be rejected by an average guy like me. 🙈@Tinder_India @bumble @hinge— BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) January 28, 2022
Naa bro, I give up. I'm just brother zone or uncle zone material— BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) January 28, 2022
Are pandit sanctioned rishtaas the only hope left for us?