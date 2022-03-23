Online dating sucks. Online dating in India sucks on a whole new level. From wrinkled plaid shirts and poorly lit shirtless bathroom selfies to stuff like sapiosexual in their bios (is that even a real thing?) and hackneyed pickup lines that have been reused to shreds, it's only left swipes and regrets for us. 

Check out these tweets that perfectly summarise the bizarre world of Indian online dating:

(ew)

Are pandit sanctioned rishtaas the only hope left for us?