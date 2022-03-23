Online dating sucks. Online dating in India sucks on a whole new level. From wrinkled plaid shirts and poorly lit shirtless bathroom selfies to stuff like sapiosexual in their bios (is that even a real thing?) and hackneyed pickup lines that have been reused to shreds, it's only left swipes and regrets for us.

Check out these tweets that perfectly summarise the bizarre world of Indian online dating:

Reinstalled Bumble yesterday. Let me say it again, India men are trash, are trash, are trash! — HereToRant (@rajaniarya) June 3, 2021

*Not looking for random hookups

*Searching for a meaningful relationship

*Kundli or GTFO #IndianTinder https://t.co/5BiGJJ0UkN — Nawed Khan (@NawedKhan_) August 22, 2015

Every app is tinder if you're Indian enough#singlegirl #indiantinder — honestgirl (@honestgirlviews) January 23, 2020

There are far more interesting Indian women on Tinder, in comparison to interesting Indian men on Tinder. Just like the real life. #IndianTinder — Funny Indian Tinder (@IndianTinder) March 7, 2018

Dating apps in India didn't just bring a revolution for online dating but also for dog ownership. — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) October 29, 2020

Just had a 35 minute phone call with an old woman who got scammed for 10k from a guy she was online dating in India. She just wanted someone to talk to. — ♐️ Syd ♐️ (@sydneybavis) December 15, 2020

to be very honest I left swipe everyone on dating app just so they know they can be rejected by an average guy like me. 🙈@Tinder_India @bumble @hinge — BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) January 28, 2022

Naa bro, I give up. I'm just brother zone or uncle zone material — BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) January 28, 2022

Are pandit sanctioned rishtaas the only hope left for us?