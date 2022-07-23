Even if Hollywood and Bollywood movies have mostly taught us that winning a woman over requires grand gestures, it is not always true. It may appear fantastic on-screen, but in practice, making small efforts on a regular basis counts for much more than going on expensive dates or declaring your love in front of others.

However, a lot of men often complain about how women have "high expectations," making it difficult to date or marry them. The fundamental notion is that what makes most women happy are pricey presents or dates. Even while it is obvious that this idea is largely untrue, occasionally it might make sense, as one Twitter user pointed out.

The user shared a long list of the "bare minimum" and cost-free things that a man may do to make a woman happy and feel cherished in a detailed thread that was posted on the site.

TIRED of men acting persecuted by women's 'high' standards so I'm going to make a list of FREE things that make us happy

All FREE — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Simple gestures like making her a meal, giving her a compliment, giving her a hug, helping with duties around the house, etc. are on the list.

Cook a meal. A regular meal. Daal chawal. I don't mean date night. I don't mean a special favor. I mean maybe one day a week she doesn't have to plan or cook. Daal pressure cooker mein dalo. Chawal 20 minute mein dam karo. Tarka lagai. Bas — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Compliment her. That's it. That's the rocket science. Do it without making it sound like a joke. Do it when she gets dressed up for an outing. Puts on eyeliner. Literally a sentence. That's it. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Sing a song. Any song. SA has a long history of really good love songs. Just sing it. Tell her you're singing it for her. Sing the song — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Watch her fave show or film with her. Unironically. Try to see why she enjoys it. Try to get into the genre for her sake. Talk about it with her later. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Take pictures of her. Whenever you're out. When you think she looks nice. When she thinks she looks nice. A candid from across the shadi hall maybe. Take one without her noticing. Surprise her with it you fool. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

If you see a cute cringy af meme, two cats cuddling, a stupid shair on the back of a truck, send it to her — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Pay attention. What does she like? To eat? To buy? Books? Stationary? Her favourite colour? That way on a birthday or anniversary you'll actually KNOW WHAT TO BUY FOR HER.

Literally just ask her friend or check out the small businesses she follows on insta. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Ya I got you this cheap little notebook with a cool graphic on it because I know you like cute glittery graphics here you go — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Veering back into free territory. Good sex also costs no money. Be good at sex. If you don't know how, open an incognito tab and Google it — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Parent your child. That's it. Taking that baby/toddler/child off her hands for a couple of hours and playing with it costs 0 rupees. Washing its potty also costs 0 rupees but is so MUCH MORE VALUABLE — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Dust. Grab a rag and dust. Just do it. Jaley utaro. Pankhey saaf karo. Just do it as Nike says. Do it well.

Don't do it well enough for her? Stop weaponising your incompetence. Ask her to teach you and actually learn. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Next time you take a shower, deep clean the bathroom. Like deep clean. Scrub the tiles. The faucets and pipes. Clean the toilet. Dust the windowsill. Remove the spider webs. Wash and dry the toothbrush holder and the soap dish and all the bottles. Clean the mirror. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Wash the dishes. Even you can't mess that up. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Do the laundry. Again Google it. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Tell her to go out with friends. Heck don't just tell her. CLEAR HER SCHEDULE SO SHE CAN GO — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Stop making sexist jokes. You know what they are. You know you make them. Stop it. It's free. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Respect her parents. Let her be their child and support them. Costs 0 rupees also. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Don't let your family talk shit about her or disrespect her. Last I checked that you can get that stuff for about 0 rupees at most wholesale markets. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Taking your ass off the sofa during family dawats and helping her prep and serve is also, you guessed it, free. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Learn to CONTROL YOUR TEMPER. Google how to do it. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Are you taking notes, men, out there?