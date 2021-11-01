Sex is different for everyone. What may work for you, may not work for your partner. And it's important to have a conversation about it.

In fact, to give you some instances, we have a Reddit thread that talks about things most men want during sex.

What Men Want:

1. "Reach back in doggy and play with our balls and more. Spit on our dick for lube. Tell us how good it is, but only when it’s good. Ask us to finger her ass a little/lot. Ask us to fill her up/cum inside. Un-prompted blow job."

Answer Source - Reddit

2. "Be more assertive? Or just tell me what she wants, or do what she wants, but not like a dominant/submissive type thing. Be more engaged I guess, than just being there and participating. seems like most women are afraid or just don't know how to be involved. I like a woman to be like, anything goes, let's do it. Instead, I get weak participation/pillow princesses. like, try cowgirl, and facesitting, I don't care if you never tried it before, do you want to? do you want to get spanked? say something!"



Answer Source - Reddit

3. "That I actually enjoy looking at you even if you think you are a little chunky or whatever self-esteem issue you have. Seriously, let's have sex during the day more often so I can check out every part of you and tell you how sexy you are, jeez."

Answer Source - Reddit

4. "Use your vagina muscles. Not sure about other guys, but when I have gone all the way in, it feels incredible to have the girl squeeze her vagina around the base of my penis. Makes it feel like you are trying to hold me in. It's so sexy."

Answer Source - Reddit

5. "Please please please please do NOT suck so hard on the balls. I absolutely LOVE that you're giving the Niagra Twins some much-needed attention since all they get from me is a nice scratch now and again. But those fuckers are as sensitive. You don't need to try to suck them out of their fleshy housing, they like it in there. Just use a light touch, maybe some gentle tongue action."

Answer Source - Reddit

6. "Having my cock jerked off in the middle of the night unprompted. And having my balls played with before, during, or after sex."

Answer Source - Reddit

7. "Anal - until they actually do it properly Facial BDSM - until they try it."

Answer Source - Reddit

8. "To be dominated. To have a woman offer to do whatever he wants (complete submission). Enthusiastic role play. Naughty massage."

Answer Source - Reddit

9. "Making the first move. Or just generally coming on strong spontaneously."

Answer Source - Reddit

10. "I’d like a woman to DO more stuff, like move, react, talk, participate. I somehow attract women who just lay there. It’s not much fun."

Answer Source - Reddit

11. "Oral that we don’t have to ask for. In the context of having sex and also just when we’re sitting on the couch or something lol."

Answer Source - Reddit

12. "Gonna repeat this cause it's super important. It's very hot when the woman is the initiator of the interaction and if you add dirty talk that's a huge plus. Have had way too many relationships where if I didn't say something sex never happened because she either didn't initiate or gave me poorly deliver hints and when it did happen I got moans as noises at best or had to pry dirty talk out of them."

Answer Source - Reddit

13. "Ask me for ANYTHING that she genuinely wants to do in bed. It’s really hot. Just tell me something you have thought about doing, then ask me to do it for you (or to do it together)."

Answer Source - Reddit

14. "Dear women, it may not seem like it, but some men can appreciate a well-kept bush more than completely shaved! doesn't have to be anything special, but a little bit of hair is okay in my mind, as long as it doesn't get in your mouth during oral."

Answer Source - Reddit

15. "This might be just me but ladies, after a blow job, please don't go right for the mouth. I really don't want to taste myself."

Answer Source - Reddit

16. "Having my nipples sucked on gives me an instant boner. Also when a girl is on her back and grabs my ass as I'm going to pound towns. I also wish girls would keep their hands away from my dick when giving a blowjob. Mouth only please."

Answer Source - Reddit

17. "Leave inhibitions at the door. Put on a show. Lay back, legs spread, show me how you touch yourself. Sloppy BJ’s are the king. Tell us what YOU want. Be a fit of a slut. Dirty girls are way more fun than Miss Prim and proper. Yes, you can touch my butthole. Let me play with your butthole. I’m sure there’s more. The most fun I’ve ever had with women is when they’re confident in their body, know what they want, and don’t mind telling you what that is."

Answer Source - Reddit

18. Just after I cum, I'm feeling super sensitive down there, so just slow it down a bit please.

Answer Source- Reddit

19. "To actually be enthusiastic and initiate To actually enjoy something special outside of the grind of everyday life. To ask for masturbation oral etc."

Answer Source- Reddit

20. "It goes for me as well but I remember when my then GF opened up and said some filthy stuff to me during sex. I swear to god I lost my shit! More dirty talk it's so fucking hot !!"

Answer Source- Reddit

It's important to talk to your partner about their likes and dislikes.