1. “The tension before. Sexual tension can be electric and the moment she decides what she wants, before it physically happens, all those walls just come down.” -exforce

2. “To me, it’s so hot seeing a guy unbuttoning his shirt or unbuckling his belt.” -Anonymous

3. “The part where you’re both pretending you’re not gonna have sex but you’re totally going to have sex.” -MissAnneStanton

4. “When I’m straddling his waist and his hands are on my hips. I am leaning down to kiss him while we are talking and just getting started.” -mydropin

5. “When the guy talks. Finding a guy that is verbal or a moaner is like hitting a fucking jackpot. Words of encouragement during sex make me want to work ten times harder.” -broimgay

6. “Looking at the expressions on her face.” -Anonymous

7. “Teasing. I love it because you can just get someone so worked up that they’re dying to fuck you, meanwhile, you’re also getting yourself so worked up you’re dying to fuck them. Just thinking about it turns me on.” -boones_farmer

8. “Eye contact with someone you love, while you’re inside them, is fucking magic.” -chunky779

9. “I love the kisses right after. That is probably the most intimate part of sex for me. Then we laugh, I roll over onto my back, and we make jokes about each other.” -canopyroads

10. “Cuddling afterwards.” -Anonymous

11. “My girlfriend likes having her earlobes sucked, and having things whispered to her while doing so.” -Typhoon2423

12. “Foreplay and hearing his moans and whimpering.” -BlueKirbee

13. “Watching her legs shake and grabbing the comforter as hard as she can.” -PatientBear1

14. “The intimacy and closeness. Here you are, completely naked, with another person, locked in an embrace with your most intimate parts pressing against each other. You’re grinding and sweating and breathing hard. Maybe you’re clawing away at one another and biting each other’s necks, or maybe you’re staring into each other’s eyes for the first time that day.” -PolloMagnifico

15. “While the spanking, the teasing, and the hair pulling are fun, the look of comfort and trust in a woman’s eyes as she snuggles in.” -YesImEvil

