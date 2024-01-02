From getting sloshed with their loved ones all day long to visiting the destinations on their bucket list, people celebrated the last day of 2023 with enthusiasm in abundance.

However, we know that the enthusiasm peaked when people, from all over the nation, ordered more than seventeen hundred condoms per hour online – right in the morning!

Pexels

Swiggy Instamart, which delivers all the essentials within minutes, took to their social media account and shared that 1722 condoms were ordered per hour on December 31, 2023.

Of course, the responses to the tweet were absolutely hilarious, take a look:

I ordered it so that your stock gets out of stock and no one can enjoy

I hate this tweet btw — Kartik Gupta (@Kartik10081) January 1, 2024

That delivery guy while delivering the order pic.twitter.com/j2z5Nu9T2h — IRANNA MAHOOR (@ImIranna) December 31, 2023

I just hope all are with their own partners 😂😂 — Pooja kaswan (@kaswan_pk07) December 31, 2023

don't hurt us like this 😭 — chiraag🗡 (@chiragkap) December 31, 2023

Population 📉📉 — OG (@optimisticguy84) December 31, 2023

So much for the privacy huh! — Maulik (@lazzy_ms) January 1, 2024

Condoms Stocks 📈📈📈📈 — TheRaghavvvv (@DepressRohitFan) December 31, 2023

New yr manaane k bahaane 🙃 — Vishal Verma (@VishalLucknavi) December 31, 2023

In a population of more than 1.5 billion, I think 1722 an hour is still less — Shivam (@itsshivamsaxena) January 1, 2024

Well, at least some people wel’come’d the year with a bang!