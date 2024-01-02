From getting sloshed with their loved ones all day long to visiting the destinations on their bucket list, people celebrated the last day of 2023 with enthusiasm in abundance.
However, we know that the enthusiasm peaked when people, from all over the nation, ordered more than seventeen hundred condoms per hour online – right in the morning!
Swiggy Instamart, which delivers all the essentials within minutes, took to their social media account and shared that 1722 condoms were ordered per hour on December 31, 2023.
Of course, the responses to the tweet were absolutely hilarious, take a look:
Well, at least some people wel’come’d the year with a bang!
