Let’s talk about sex, shall we?

Love-making does not always come from love. You don’t have to be in love to have sex. It’s also about having fun, which means that it should be good enough for everyone involved. Of course, THAT is subjective. However, sex and satisfaction are only related when you know what you like. The most basic thing that comes to mind is position. Again, it comes down to figuring out what makes YOU feel good.

So, Redditors shared some underrated sex positions, that you must know of.

1. “Having her lay on her stomach, with a pillow under her pelvis and legs closed.”

Joeyjackhammer

2. “Missionary, it’s so vanilla it’s not looked at a lot.”

0LonesomeWanderer0

3. “Everyone says it’s vanilla, but don’t underestimate a good doggystyle. It’s the bee’s knees.”

Doctor_Ichigaki

4. “The bottom just lays down flat on their stomach and the top just lays on top and goes at it. It’s like lazier doggy style but also feels tighter cause the legs are together.”

bigboss_hoss

5. “Well, it isn’t a well known one… but the Sleepy Grandpa, the Norweigian Bobcart, the Hungry Caterpillar, and the Blowfish, to name a few.”

wetpickle_antichrist

6. “The reverse mudguard.”

Jack-in-Aus

7. “Solo. I know what I want.”

KittenLaserFists

8. “Butter churner.”

Mikzing

9. “The Eagle position.”

MordaxTenebrae

10. “The birdie on the roof!”

shevmc

11. “Sixty-nine.”

Lludo69

12. “Using a set of bars like in the Olympics where one bar is higher than the other. You hang the bottom of your legs over the bottom bar and put your weight on the back of your knees, legs spread and your butt as low as needed for him to enter. Then just hang from the top bar, arms extended. You should be able to figure it out from that point.”

69FunIntroduction69

We must acknowledge the very-creative names.