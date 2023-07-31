Trigger Warning: Casteism – This article contains discussions/comments on caste discrimination/caste.

Several campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have been under the radar for the multiple incidents of caste discrimination its students have come forward with. Despite being one of the premier institutions in the country, the incidents of casteism that have come forth are alarming. And now in an effort to put an end to caste bias, IIT Bombay has introduced new anti-discrimination policies.

Ahead of the new academic year, IIT Bombay has made the new anti-discrimination policies public. The policy states that it is “inappropriate” to ask other students about their JEE Advanced rank, GATE score, or any other information that may reveal the caste of the other student. Asking students their ranks might come across as “an attempt to find the caste and may set the stage for discrimination.”

The notification by IIT Bombay also added that “While the student asking the question may feel it is innocent and it may be driven purely by curiosity, asking the question can often have an adverse impact on the other student.” This new notification has been pasted across several locations on the campus, even more so in the hostel areas. It also adds that students are prohibited from forwarding or exchanging messages or jokes that are abusive, hateful, casteist, and/or sexist.

The notification has sparked a lot of chatter on social media. It has evoked mixed reactions from people. Here’s what people had to say.

"Asking JEE rank of batchmate is discriminatory"



The next logical step to this principle would be for IIT Bombay to stop asking students their JEE ranks before offering them admission and allot seats using a first come first serve basis to avoid bias. pic.twitter.com/P94Li3d6SP — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) July 31, 2023

This is a good rule. Asking the JEE score or CAT percentile of your batchmates serves no purpose. https://t.co/S8WWmidTvh — arun v (@unraveaero) July 31, 2023

Tbf JEE rank is an obsession which dies within 1 semester of getting into engg college. Zero fvcks are given after that. https://t.co/b1wKRen3Ro — rohan (@rhoehan11) July 31, 2023

Ranks are the most beautiful things for students…..they want to show….what they achieved.



If you stop this……this might affect mentally and that student mat not be able to express anything in future. https://t.co/4qK2Y9XTDe — N…. (@kneel6090) July 31, 2023

Don't ask names of your classmates, it will reveal their caste, they have a roll number for heavens sake..



Hey you, 23419. https://t.co/6lXPAJ2OVn — KrishnaNeeBeganeBaro (@IPrinceKanha) July 31, 2023

Better still jail the ones doing that. https://t.co/MYvt0Hq44X — दिव्या (@divya_16_) July 31, 2023

This advisory is by SC ST department



It's not an order that they cannot ask,

Department is saying this things are "inappropriate "



It's not at all order that they cannot ask https://t.co/SbZGFHKhvo — Close Associate BDP (@EggsPert0) July 31, 2023

Also tell them not to ask each other's food preferences. https://t.co/jD7WHCwzzr — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) July 31, 2023

Instead of stopping asking mates about JEE ranks, IIT should hire students based on marks instead of seperate cutoff marks for different castes — Burfi (@rg202two) July 31, 2023

The notification added that violations of these guidelines can lead to “severe punishment.”

