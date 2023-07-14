The spike in tomato prices is a discussion that is everywhere, and understandably so, because it concerns people. And inflation affects everyone differently – with consequences that are different too. For instance, ‘tomato theft’ is something that we’re hearing a lot about, which is problematic for farmers and vendors. But in between all of that, we hardly noticed that the rise in prices is not limited to tomatoes, but a number of other vegetables and food items.
According to reports, the prices of vegetables, fruits, pules and even spices have seen a rise. The consumer price inflation spiraled up to a 4.81 percent in June. Reportedly, rice costs have gone up by 10% while those of wheat have gone up by 12%. This in-turn means that the overall price of an Indian meal has gone up – and this is food that is a basic part of the diet. So, people are hardly even left with a choice.
A Twitter user also pointed how everything from ginger to beans and potatoes are now expensive. And how we’re not talking about this enough. This rise in prices of simple Indian food, vegetables and prices is concerning on too many levels. While this is an inconvenience for some of us, who will have to revise our monthly budgets, there are others for whom these new prices are literally a day’s wage.
The sad part is, that we hardly look at inflation from a daily wage worker’s perspective – specifically people who are sole earners in their families. And Twitter is pointing out the right things.
We need to talk about this.