The spike in tomato prices is a discussion that is everywhere, and understandably so, because it concerns people. And inflation affects everyone differently – with consequences that are different too. For instance, ‘tomato theft’ is something that we’re hearing a lot about, which is problematic for farmers and vendors. But in between all of that, we hardly noticed that the rise in prices is not limited to tomatoes, but a number of other vegetables and food items.

According to reports, the prices of vegetables, fruits, pules and even spices have seen a rise. The consumer price inflation spiraled up to a 4.81 percent in June. Reportedly, rice costs have gone up by 10% while those of wheat have gone up by 12%. This in-turn means that the overall price of an Indian meal has gone up – and this is food that is a basic part of the diet. So, people are hardly even left with a choice.

Sorry I should have clarified. Not just these vegetables, also seasonal. Potato – the staple – not so long ago used to be 10-14/kg. Its 25-33/kg now. Brinjal, gourds, chilies, ginger – ordinary everyday food. Imagine buying for family of 4 or 5 daily in kilos not grams of these pic.twitter.com/sYYAuSyhwG — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) July 13, 2023

A Twitter user also pointed how everything from ginger to beans and potatoes are now expensive. And how we’re not talking about this enough. This rise in prices of simple Indian food, vegetables and prices is concerning on too many levels. While this is an inconvenience for some of us, who will have to revise our monthly budgets, there are others for whom these new prices are literally a day’s wage.

The sad part is, that we hardly look at inflation from a daily wage worker’s perspective – specifically people who are sole earners in their families. And Twitter is pointing out the right things.

India June CPI at 4.81%, bit higher than expected (4.3% in May).



Sequentially, big increases in: Vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, pulses, spices.



July will see more of the recent food price spike reflected.



Separately, May IIP better than expected at 5.2% — Ira Dugal (@dugalira) July 12, 2023

Not just Tomatoes. Pulses, Cereals & Spices behind India’s Food Inflation — 3.35% in May to 4.7% in June



Food price hike driven by higher rates of vegetables, pulses & their products, spices, eggs, meat and fish. While jump in vegetable prices expected, inflation in cereals &… pic.twitter.com/XUeqm1JDTb — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) July 14, 2023

83% of our workforce is employed in the informal sector.



For survival, many depend on selling things like fruits, vegetables, daily labour.



Despite the tomato/vegetable prices going up, how much do you think the farmers growing tomato would be making?



While there is no… pic.twitter.com/ulm2IVHhuP — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) July 8, 2023

Today's some Vegetable prices in Noida market per kg. Tomatoes, Capsicum Rs 240/- per kg, French Beans 400/-per kg Cauliflower Rs 240/- . Anyone controlling the steep spiral ? — Ajay Mehra (@aj_mehra53) July 12, 2023

#Retail #inflation increased to 4.81% in June compared to 4.31% in May. Sharp rise in #food inflation specially vegetable prices contributed to this. Inflation in next few months expected to remain around 5%, #RBI likely to keep #repo rate unchanged pic.twitter.com/fizRxj5SNO — Yashvir Tyagi (@YashvirTyagi) July 12, 2023

So the poor are not only victims of critical climate crisis but also food inflation that has come with it. No shelter and no money for basic vegetables. Will this be remembered next year during the 2024 elections? — bee (@saunteringsu) July 14, 2023

We need to talk about this.