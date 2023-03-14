One distressing video that has been going viral on social media. It video shows two Indian tourists creating a ruckus outside a church in Old Goa where the security did not allow them to enter before the visiting hours.
Shared by Herman Gomes, a TV journalist, the video shows two tourists getting aggressive with the security guards. The clip was taken outside a well-known church in Old Goa – The Basilica of Bom Jesus. Apparently, the tourists wanted to enter before the official visiting hours and the security did not allow them. The couple got aggressive and they started hurling abuses at the guards. The video shows the woman holding a slipper in her hand and in one instance she even hit one of the guards with that slipper. The man, on the other hand, kept shouting at the guards and was on a phone call.
The video has gone viral on social media and it has been viewed over 775K times and has fetched over 1K likes, several retweets, and comments. Netizens criticised the tourists for their entitled behaviour and they defended the guards for simply doing their job.
As reported by The Goan Everyday, the police have registered a non-cognizable offence against them for manhandling the guards and a search has been launched for them.
If you cannot adhere to the rules and maintain the sanctity of the place, then maybe you should not visit that place.
