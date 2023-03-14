One distressing video that has been going viral on social media. It video shows two Indian tourists creating a ruckus outside a church in Old Goa where the security did not allow them to enter before the visiting hours.

Shared by Herman Gomes, a TV journalist, the video shows two tourists getting aggressive with the security guards. The clip was taken outside a well-known church in Old Goa – The Basilica of Bom Jesus. Apparently, the tourists wanted to enter before the official visiting hours and the security did not allow them. The couple got aggressive and they started hurling abuses at the guards. The video shows the woman holding a slipper in her hand and in one instance she even hit one of the guards with that slipper. The man, on the other hand, kept shouting at the guards and was on a phone call.

Indian (read Desi) tourists creating a ruckus outside the most holiest church , at Old Goa.

The reason apparently was they wanted to barge in before the official visiting hours. #SlowClaps #Goa No shame at all. pic.twitter.com/3IZrQEOFNW — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) March 11, 2023

The video has gone viral on social media and it has been viewed over 775K times and has fetched over 1K likes, several retweets, and comments. Netizens criticised the tourists for their entitled behaviour and they defended the guards for simply doing their job.

Here’s what people had to say about this distressing video.

Disgusting behaviour, trying to hit the security guard with her footwear. The sheer levels of entitlement! — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) March 12, 2023

You can't barge in anywhere, even to holiest places in temples, mosques or churches. Need to follow official visiting hours, can't break the rules. Tourist should maintain decency if any misbehaviour has happened to tourist go & complain to local police station instead of ruckus — Sunil Chowta (@ChowtaSunil) March 12, 2023

Forgetting the sanctity of place of worship, worst display of behaviour. They have distributed not just the tourists on visit but also the place of worship. — KrishnaDasi! (@NykeTheSiamese) March 11, 2023

What’s with the template of sticking your phone in your ear during a fight, trying/pretending to make a call to someone? Who was this gentleman trying to call, BTW? St. Francis Xavier? https://t.co/OShVLoevgI — Chandler! 🇮🇳 (@TheRainPoet) March 14, 2023

MTV had this thing: One Tight Slap. https://t.co/tyckpKeFvx — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) March 13, 2023

Oh god is she really… beating someone up with a chappal? https://t.co/OqT6b2w4Ft — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) March 13, 2023

This couple should try this stunt abroad. Nicely arrested in two seconds and taught a lesson. Udhar gaali samajh main bhi nahi aayegi unko, kar de dikhao na ye sab desh ke bahar? https://t.co/teoZpcGr0N — Dr. Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) March 13, 2023

As reported by The Goan Everyday, the police have registered a non-cognizable offence against them for manhandling the guards and a search has been launched for them.

If you cannot adhere to the rules and maintain the sanctity of the place, then maybe you should not visit that place.

