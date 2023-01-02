Now that professional misogynist Andrew Tate and his small dick energy are getting all the attention they desperately craved, here’s a little throwback to 10 of the dumbest and most problematic shiz the man ever said and did. Basically, here are instances that scream why MEN LIKE ANDREW TATE ARE THE PROBLEM.

Trigger Warning: Some readers may find the content below disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.

1. Tate got dismissed from reality show Big Brother in six days after a clip of him hitting a woman for texting other men surfaced online. He called it a ‘kinky sex video.’

In 2016, Tate got removed from the reality show Big Brother for a long-standing trajectory of racist and homophonic comments. A video of him hitting his alleged ex-girlfriend with a belt that resurfaced during the time also triggered his dismissal in six days. In the video, Tate yelled, “That’s right, lock the door you f***ing p***y, you knew I was going to beat the f*** out of you. If you behaved I wouldn’t have to hit you, would I?”

After his eviction, another video of him hitting the woman with a whip resurfaced. Tate claimed the clips were carefully edited, and were a consensual role-play. He shared a picture of the woman in question holding a belt that read, “But I [love] when Andrew spanks me .”

2. Tate once called women who aren’t virgins, ‘used goods.’

During Tate’s Big Brother days, a 2014 interview of him with Love 2 Fight, a kickboxing magazine, also came to light. Reportedly, former kickboxer Tate was asked to give advice to budding fighters, and he said, “Dump your girlfriend. She’s been shagged by a bunch of men before you anyway so stop pretending she’s special. She is USED goods. SECOND HAND.“

3. Tate once tweeted his POV on depression. Unsurprisingly, he claimed, ‘depression isn’t real.’

He claimed depression is a circumstance . “Most ‘depressed’ people are unhappy with their lives, too lazy to change it. That simple.” He said people defending depression lack the courage to own up to their failures. His pathetic statement went viral when Twitter schooled him on mental health.

4. Being the wannabe MRA he is, Tate thinks rape victims bear a responsibility.

Imagine hearing a man — who capitalises on toxic masculinity and claims depression is unreal — share his perspective on what qualifies as sexual harassment. His spiteful mind thinks cat-calling isn’t really harassment. More so, “If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility.”

5. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have made millions from their webcam studio business model. They got their girlfriends to sell fake sob stories and trick random men on the Internet into giving them money online.

And he claims to be a master of ‘male-female interaction.’ Reportedly, he was making $600,000 a month at one point. THROUGH FRAUD.

6. Tate once called Basketball bullsh*t and gay!

In a conversation with streamer Adin Ross, Tate ridiculed basketball. He said the sport is bullsh*t and nonchalantly equated it with gays. The man couldn’t have been more bigoted. It’s scary to think there are impressionable minds who follow men like Tate and grow up to become narcissistic prejudiced douchebags.

7. Referencing Bible, Tate once opined that men having multiple partners is legitimate. But for a woman to do the same is outright ‘disgusting.’

He said, “Read the Bible, every single man had multiple wives, not a single woman had multiple husbands. It’s against the will of God, it’s disgusting.”

8. The self-proclaimed misogynist once shared that he moved to Romania partly because it’s easier to evade sexual assault charges there.

According to The Guardian, Tate once revealed in a now-deleted video that 40% of the reason he moved to Romania is cos it’s easier to escape assault charges there. Reportedly, he said, “I’m not a fkg rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.”

9. Andrew Tate compared women with dogs!

On one hand, Tate claims to love women but calls himself a big-time sexist on the other. In a podcast, Tate once said he should be able to provide for his woman. And by this decree, he should have some authority over a woman if he’s responsible for her. He explained, “You can’t be responsible for something that doesn’t listen to you. You can’t be responsible for a dog if it doesn’t obey you, or a child if it doesn’t obey you, or a woman that doesn’t obey you.”

10. And recently, Tate tried to mess with a 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg but made his ‘small dick energy’ known to the public worldwide.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Even his arrogant response video couldn’t hide his trauma of being brutally ratioed by a 19-year-old woman.

Andrew Tate is everything that’s wrong with our society. He advocates territorialism on women, sexualises them, compares them with objects, says he won’t let them drive, and passes off statements reeking of misogyny and toxicity. He does all that under the garb of being some kind of guru for men in our male-dominated world. People like him should be prevented from propagating their problematic ideologies AT ALL COSTS.