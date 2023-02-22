When desis began to migrate abroad, they carried their stigmas along with them. From Indian landlords accepting tenants only from the same caste to judging another NRI for eating non-vegetarian food, casteism continues to thrive among Indians in both India and abroad.

In a bid to such discriminatory biases, Seattle has become the first US city to ban caste-based discrimination. The local council members voted to add the provision to the city’s anti-bias laws on Tuesday, reported The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT It’s official: our movement has WON a historic, first-in-the-nation ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! Now we need to build a movement to spread this victory around the country ✊ pic.twitter.com/1mBJ1W3v6j — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) February 22, 2023

“The fight against caste discrimination is deeply connected to the fight against all forms of oppression,” said Kshama Sawant, the only Indian American Seattle City Council member.

“It is faced by South Asian American and other immigrant working people in their workplaces, including in the tech sector, in Seattle and in cities around the country,” said Ms. Sawant.

Bloomberg Twitter

India put a ban on caste-based discrimination in 1948. While there are people who contest that casteism is far gone, the news of heinous violence and vile discriminatory practices against Dalits tells otherwise.

Desis are applauding the move. Here’s what they’re saying.

The exploitative culture of caste based discrimination is not relevant to 21st century anywhere in the world.This 18th century mindset should be changed and penalised. I am glad that world is seeing it as a problem that it is https://t.co/KxC3C9pBml — Arjun Singh Verma (@Arjunpowers) February 22, 2023

History is made in Seattle.



This ordinance will help the oppressed unshackle their dreams, unleash their talents and live up to their full potential. The whole world stands to benefit from this blossoming of talent previously stifled. https://t.co/b5b1QfRKjO — Ambedkar King Study Circle, USA (@akscsfba) February 22, 2023

More power to you for your relentless efforts to establish social justice. Congratulations ! — sunil khobragade (@mahanayaknews) February 22, 2023

This is a BIG victory. Congratulations! https://t.co/483o08haM5 — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) February 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT It’s historic! Kshama Sawant's leadership in adding caste to anti-discrimination laws in Seattle is a critical turning point towards a more equitable society. Her commitment to fighting caste discrimination has made a real difference in the lives of the South Asian diaspora. I… https://t.co/WHknAzafZR — Abhishek Suryawanshi (@AbhiSuryawanshi) February 22, 2023

I am elated, delighted, and moved to tears today. https://t.co/Cz7oqkJM8Y — Richa Dubey (@nahi_chalega) February 22, 2023

Another historic win! The world waking up to casteism as a human rights issue that it is. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/WJb0dltxPg — Inji (@OmManiPadmay) February 22, 2023

Last year, Apple became the first tech giant to put an explicit ban on caste-based discrimination. The move addresses an important issue pertaining to the Indian diaspora since the US is among the most popular destinations for Indians living abroad.