No matter what heights you reach in your career, your dad will always tell you that you’re wasting money. Reportedly, before going for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar gifted her father a ₹15 lakh car. But he deems it a “waste of money.”
Vastrakar recently got picked at a whopping ₹1.90 crore price for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) by Mumbai Indians. But just like every desi dad, her dad says, “Bahut paise waste karti hai. Mai chahta hun ki ye saare paise ka FD kar le,” reported The Indian Express.
Have a look at the excerpt shared by @Cric_Beyond_Ent on Twitter.
Cribbing about FD is the most desi-dad thing EVER. Unsurprisingly, desis are thrilled. Take a look at their reactions.
Pooja Vastrakar’s dad is my dad. He’s your dad. He’s basically every Indian dad ever.
