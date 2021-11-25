There are few things Indians love more than cricket and while our players occupy our hearts, there are some from foreign lands, who have also managed to make their way in. These cricketers have a massive fan following in the country and often find themselves supported by millions. Here we take a look at them.

1. Kane Williamson

To be fair, the New Zealand captain has a fan following everywhere in the world, and India is no exception. His kind words and gentle ways have turned Indians into his die-hard supporters, who are always rooting for him, whenever our country is not playing of course.

Welcome your win or your loss with the same smile...



Thats what I love in Kane williamson



BE LIKE HIM ❤️ and you're always a winner at heart pic.twitter.com/3aRtoT2X13 — Senu_Kavi (@KaviSenu) November 12, 2021

Everything is temporary but this smile is permanent. Love Kane Williamson ♥️🙌 #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/kvNmTOGpjW — Ashan not Ahsan (@_simpli_shani) November 14, 2021

2. AB de Villiers

Though no one can possibly come close to AB de Villiers in this department. The phrase "one of our own" truly applies to him, as Indians have made their appreciation for the batter time and again. As a part of RCB, AB has made a place for himself in the hearts of the people of the country and it is unlikely that anyone will be able to replace him any time soon.

Congratulations on a phenomenal career @ABdeVilliers17 👏🏼 One of the most loved and admired cricketers of the modern era. Happy retirement legend. #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/1CNOiVfHte — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 19, 2021

Thinking of this scene about @ABdeVilliers17 as we say goodbye.

Thank you for the good times, Mr. 360 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MKfw2Xhi3V — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2021

3. Adam Gilchrist

Though Aussies make for our cricket rivals, Adam Gilchrist is someone highly respected among Indians. His famous "walk", is still discussed just as much by the Indian cricket fans, as it is by the Australians. Oh, and he is also very fond of the country, as is evident by his quote from last year:

But India has played a huge part in my life, both on and off the field.

For no apparent reason whatsoever I reiterate my love for Adam Gilchrist. Cricket was never same again for me after his retirement — Yashwanth (@YashTwts) March 24, 2013

Gilchrist prop on my TL. Love everyone who's tweeting it.

Adam Gilchrist is love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9wFETXU2j9 — Romannnn 🐐 (@Abramovvich) April 1, 2021

Here are some words of wisdom from our sher Adam Gilchrist. Don't we love him? :) pic.twitter.com/28scgdYYYZ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 9, 2014

@bhogleharsha I love Adam Gilchrist. Was in Dharamsala and one has to see the goodwill he created when he visited with the Decccan Chargers. — Shreshth Dugar (@sd1222) July 11, 2010

4. Brett Lee

Another Australian on the list (and there is one more). Quite fascinating, isn't it? Brett Lee has sung songs for us, featured in our movies, India loves to love him. Quite the heartthrob, he continues to feature among the players we showered with attention, despite the lethal bowling that gave our team hard time on the field.

Though I must mention, he has been embroiled in controversies on and off, even making a lot of fans feel let down.

5. Brendon McCullum

A part of our brains still associates KKR to McCullum. Or vice versa. He left such a lasting impact during his IPL stint, that his popularity in India, which was already substantial, rose even more.

@Bazmccullum Thought you might enjoy this. Apparently you’re kind of a big deal in India. My friend wrote this after her travels there. https://t.co/AxpxDjPpmi — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) June 20, 2018

6. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has had an amazing run as a part of Chennai Super Kings and the fans of the franchise have showered him with immense respect for the same. Among other things, what helps is that MS Dhoni trusts him immensely and when MS trusts someone, who are we to question it?!

CSK is not just a Team it's a Family



Love you Faf Du Plessis #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/wPEzCZagm0 — Janvi Pandey 🌼 (@JanvixPandey) September 26, 2021

A Very Happiest Birthday to our Man Mr. Consistent Mr. dependable & The Saviour ""Faf Du plessis"""



We All love you Faf <3 💛#happybirthdayfaf || @faf1307 || #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/r18eips33V — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) July 13, 2021

Faf du Plessis, we love you. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) May 22, 2018

These guys!