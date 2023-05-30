IPL 2023 felt a lot like a celebration, and the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was its grand closing. Jadeja smashed 10 off the last two balls to get CSK the win for this season. This win was special, because there was a lot of emotion, and now, a similar visual of Ambati Rayudu is doing rounds on the internet.

After Jadeja’s performance and CSK’s win, the team ran from the bench and raced towards the middle. And then there were happy tears. A lot of happy tears. As the camera panned towards Ambati Rayudu, we could also see him teary-eyed. Rayudu had also announced his IPL retirement ahead of the final against Gujarat Titans. And fans are all praises for his performance.

The batter mentioned that this was a fairytale finish, and it’s special for him to leave on this note. It’s always a treat to see cricket or any sports, for that matter, turn into more than just a game or a competition. And all this emotion, with these visuals made this match a perfect ending to IPL 2023.

“It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note.“ Rayudu

Twitter loved every bit of these post-match moments.

Emotional Ambati Rayudu after the win.



What a career, thank you Rayudu! pic.twitter.com/XGtHTYFBIn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023

Ambati Rayudu emotional and tears in his eyes after won IPL 2023 Trophy.



Won 6 IPL Trophy as player, joint most in the history. What a Legend.



CSK CSK CSK #AmbatiRayudu #CSKvsGT #IPLFinals #IPL2023Final #MSDhoni #CSK #RavindraJadeja pic.twitter.com/WiVsVqSSqO — Purohit_Yashwant (@PurohitYassi17) May 30, 2023

We Yellove you all the way, Ambati Rayudu!

You took us at this position to stand against GT till the end of the match and CSK won..



Happy retirement 💐 lots of best wishes ahead#AmbatiRayudu #cskfans pic.twitter.com/Slls5pCuaN — Himanshu Yadav ☯️ (@himans_rao) May 30, 2023

Ambati rayudu take a bow. Thank you for being a part of csk. Saw him crying 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Happy retirement. You did a great job. #AmbatiRayudu pic.twitter.com/ww7lIiFRvV — B ❤ mishbir 🌻 (@Aediltubata) May 29, 2023

Really, this was a beautiful match.