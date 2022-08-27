Asia Cup 2022 is all about wholesome moments between India and Pakistan ahead of their tournament. After India's national cricket team exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan players, another video of meet-up is going viral online which will surely melt your hearts.

The clip features Indian Team Captain Rohit Sharma greeting his fans from Pakistan. And of course, it has gone viral on Twitter.

The video posted by a sports journalist, @vikrantgupta73, shows Sharma stepping out of the field to meet his Pakistani fans who are waiting behind a fence. One of the fans made a request from the skipper to hug him and can be heard saying, "Thank you so much Rohit bhai, please yahan se gale milein." Rohit fulfils his promise. Both of them share a warm hug and big loud cheer comes up.

"With Pakistani fans asking for a hug, @ImRo45 stepped out of the ground and went and greeted them ! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022," the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

With Pakistani fans asking for a hug, @ImRo45 stepped out of the ground and went and greeted them ! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xAWYDgg3Iz — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 26, 2022

Twitter is hailing Rohit Sharma's gesture:

Rohit joins the wholesome moments too✨❤️ https://t.co/cUIQefVx6y — Amit (@Amity4116) August 27, 2022

Such a sweet gesture from our Indian Skipper @ImRo45 I hope that both the countries will soon settle their issues so that we can get some more India vs Pakistan matches rather than one or two in a year.#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 (sic).

- @tripathi18nave4

The way Rohit shouts Oyeeee https://t.co/K1IiNHYLej — Hakim (@mhakimk16) August 27, 2022

Let's let this game only a game rather a war...🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/rBm67LqZgq — Nadeem Khan (@NadeemK10981427) August 26, 2022

The way @imVkohli and @ImRo45 treat their Pakistani fans and the love which Pakistani fans show towards the Indian cricketers speaks a lot about how beautiful the game of cricket is! Divided by politics and geography but united by cricket soo beautifully (sic)!

- @7Filmyboy

You can't hate this man... even if you try so hard... https://t.co/kWdrgG4HOZ — Isha☀️ ia 'coz of Practicals😭|| WTF JUNE '22😭 (@Shakti_Venkat21) August 27, 2022

This Asia Cup is all about wholesome moments between India Pakistan (Not complaining) (sic).

- @Maryammr285

Basic apart from section of mad people there is no hate between indo-pak people. Celebs/cricketers are mutually and equally loved https://t.co/Z5XYeBX6iI — Raju Garu Prabhas 🏹 (@pubzudarlingye) August 26, 2022

Cricket is more than just a game!❤️

Beautiful https://t.co/xfxMYjjb64 — Charagh (@Real_Charagh) August 26, 2022

We need such sportsman https://t.co/KwHMJ5fnFp — Megalomaniac 🐊 (@Human78212148) August 27, 2022

In case you can't get enough of this beautiful moment, watch the full clip here.

Here is the full video! pic.twitter.com/tQgNjMvjS1 — ZulQarNain Aftab🇵🇰 (@zulqarnain7777) August 26, 2022

The match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Dubai tomorrow (August 28). So, are you excited?