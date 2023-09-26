The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history at the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China. The women in blue won their first-ever gold medal in cricket after they defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. Quite interestingly, this was the first time the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games.

🥇 India

🥈 Sri Lanka

🥉 Bangladesh



The champions of the #AsianGames Women's T20I competition 🤩



📝 https://t.co/dnZyauIPPg pic.twitter.com/dQMlWn7sGN — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2023

The Indian team won the toss and captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first. This marked her return to the pitch after a two-match suspension. The team scored 116 runs off seven wickets. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan women’s team scored 97 runs off eight wickets. Smriti Mandhana tweeted pictures of the team from the Asian Games.

Take a look at her tweet here.

Not just the cricket team, but other Indian teams are also putting up a spectacular show at the Asian Games. This win has become the most talked about event on social media. People shared congratulatory messages for the team and also talked about how proud they felt about this win.

Here’s what people had to say.

The #WomenInBlue have won the Gold Medal 🥇 !! Super proud of them as they make the entire nation proud ✨️



The #WomensCricket team,win India their FIRST EVER Gold Medal in cricket, in Asian Games.#IndiaAtAsianGames | #AsianGamespic.twitter.com/2HtQidwk7M — î (@ixxcric) September 25, 2023

A Golden Moment To Be Forever Remembered! 🌟🥇



India's women's cricket team has defied all odds and triumphed with a GOLD at the #AsianGames!



A Billion Hearts and Blessings For Our Nari Shakti!



#IndiaAtAsianGames #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vPwgukp6wV — Biswajit Ghosh (@Biswaji00667931) September 25, 2023

🥇Proud of Team India Women's historic win at the Asian Games! You've made us proud 👏



A review of the #INDwvsSLw, along with some of the biggest stories in cricket, in today's Cricket Chaupaal: https://t.co/p4cGol6G3g#AsianGames #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/A5mw8QSW6f — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

• Women's Asia Cup 2022 :-

Winner:- India 🇮🇳



• Men's Asia Cup 2023 :-

Winner :- India 🇮🇳



• Women's Asian Games 2022/23 :-

Winner:- India 🇮🇳



Both the Indian Men's and Women's Cricket Teams Are Rocking 💪🇮🇳 👌#AsianGames || #GoldMedal pic.twitter.com/Jbjk3QBnmJ — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) September 25, 2023

Our Women's Cricket Team scripts history by clinching India's first ever Gold 🥇 in Cricket at #AsianGames!



Heartfelt congratulations to all our players for this remarkable success in their debut at the Asian Games.



You have made the whole nation proud with a spectacular… pic.twitter.com/VppI6rw1oV — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 25, 2023

India won the gold medal in cricket in Asian games ❤️ #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/cobOt2qhRa — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 25, 2023

🚨 Congratulations to Indian Women cricket team for winning 2nd Gold Medal in Asian Games 2023 for India. 🥇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/So4jcnYsL7 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

India win their first gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games🥇 pic.twitter.com/IHaKnT0ltk — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 25, 2023

The Indian women’s cricket team is on a roll.