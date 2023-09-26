The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history at the 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China. The women in blue won their first-ever gold medal in cricket after they defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. Quite interestingly, this was the first time the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games.
The Indian team won the toss and captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first. This marked her return to the pitch after a two-match suspension. The team scored 116 runs off seven wickets. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan women’s team scored 97 runs off eight wickets. Smriti Mandhana tweeted pictures of the team from the Asian Games.
Take a look at her tweet here.
Not just the cricket team, but other Indian teams are also putting up a spectacular show at the Asian Games. This win has become the most talked about event on social media. People shared congratulatory messages for the team and also talked about how proud they felt about this win.
Here’s what people had to say.
The Indian women’s cricket team is on a roll.