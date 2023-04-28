In January 2023, the nation’s finest wrestlers made claims of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) coaches and its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, were in a silent protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

However, three months after they ended their sit-in protest, the wrestlers returned on April 23, 2023. And now, several athletes, from different sports, have come in their support.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: India TV News

Neeraj Chopra, the nation’s only Olympic track-and-field gold medallist, took to his official account and mentioned that it ‘hurts’ him to see his fellow athletes taking the streets to demand justice.

Sania Mirza, in a tweet, wrote how it pains her to watch the athletes, who have bought laurels to our nation, have to go through this difficult time.

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Kapil Dev, the former captain of the national cricket team, also posted a story of the protesting wrestlers on his official account to support them.

Credits: Instagram

Abhinav Bindra, the retired sport shooter, mentioned that these serious issues highlight the need for preventing harassment and ensuring justice for those affected.

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

Hockey great Rani Rampal posted a tweet demanding justice.

Meanwhile Ravi Dahiya, the wrestler, also took to his account and wrote how it’s the nation’s duty to respect each sportsperson as they are the pride of the nation.

Harbhajan Singh also showcased his concern through a tweet.

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT There are several other athletes who stepped up and supported the protests.

The predicament of the wrestling community that has not seen any resolution despite the public protests is a stern reminder that we need proper systems in place to protect athletes. Sport institutions need to be much more proactive and i support the voices asking for swift action https://t.co/9lv304P3Gx — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) April 26, 2023

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels.

I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest🙏🏻

Jai Hind.#IStandWithMyChampions https://t.co/w5eaJuwzSz — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) April 28, 2023

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not yet completed its probe into the claims against the WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.