Here’s Everything To Know About The Indian Wrestlers' Protest

The nation’s finest wrestlers made claims of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) coaches and its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, are on a silent protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers wrote a letter to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), regarding the sexual harassment allegations. The letter mentioned that Vinesh Phogat was ‘mentally harassed and tortured’ by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after she missed out on a medal, which led her to almost consider suicide.

1. The wrestlers, in a letter, requested to appoint a committee to inquire into sexual harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. The letter also mentioned the misappropriation of the wrestler’s contract payments and using cheap insults for athletes.

2. Vijender Singh, ace boxer and politician, joined the protest against the WFI at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded strict action against the alleged culprit.

3. Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who’s under pressure to resign, said that he will ‘expose the political conspiracy’ against him in a press conference. He said his resignation is out of the question.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a press conference at 12 pm today at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZKML2B4PYq — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

4. On Thursday, the protesting wrestlers met Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister. However, the wrestlers refused to back down from their demands.

6. Reportedly, the sports ministry tried explaining to the wrestlers that the authorities will have to follow a proper procedure for dissolving any organisation, in accordance with the Olympic Charter, or else, the entire Olympic Association in the nation could face suspension.

7. Wrestlers Babita Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik also reached the protest site to support the protesting wrestlers. The wrestlers are seeking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s, intervention in the matter.

Babita Phogat has come from the government's side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details: Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia pic.twitter.com/zn7iqzNzIh — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) January 19, 2023

8. Swati Maliwal, Chief, Delhi Commission For Women, took to her social media account and mentioned that it has been 72 hours since the wrestlers’ strike and the issue is unsolved.

पहलवानों के धरने को 72 घंटे हो चुके हैं!



– क्यों अब तक WFI प्रेसिडेंट का इस्तीफ़ा नहीं माँगा गया ?



– क्यों यौन शोषण के आरोपों की जाँच के लिए FIR दर्ज नहीं की जा रही ?



– क्यों खेल मंत्री खिलाड़ियों का धरना नहीं ख़त्म करवा रहे ?



कब तक ऐसे देश का गौरव सड़कों पर बैठेगा ? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

9. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also supported the wrestlers and asked the officials to take the appropriate actions over the sexual exploitation and mental harassment allegations.

हमारे खिलाड़ी देश की शान हैं। विश्व स्तर पर अपने प्रदर्शन से वे देश का मान बढ़ाते हैं। कुश्ती फेडरेशन व उसके अध्यक्ष पर खिलाड़ियों ने शोषण के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। इन खिलाड़ियों की आवाज सुनी जानी चाहिए।



आरोपों की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 19, 2023

हरियाणा के मिनिस्टर से लेकर WFI के अध्यक्ष तक पर गंभीर आरोप लगे, लेकिन ना इस्तीफ़े हुए, ना कार्रवाई। देश की महिला खिलाड़ियों की सुरक्षा के मसले पर इनकी पार्टी और सरकार अपने नेताओं को बचाने में लगी हैं। ये बेहद शर्मनाक है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2023

