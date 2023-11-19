The 2023 Cricket World Cup finals saw India and Australia fighting it out on the pitch for the coveted trophy. After 50 overs, the match came to a close with the Australian team winning the match by six wickets. By the end of the 34th over, Travis Head had hit the century. The team put up a fantastic show where they managed to restrict the men in blue.

1987 🏆 1999 🏆 2003 🏆 2007 🏆 2015 🏆 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🏆



𝙰𝚄𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙰 𝙰𝚁𝙴 #𝙲𝚆𝙲𝟸𝟹 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝙼𝙿𝙸𝙾𝙽𝚂 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QtzBty5Ewl — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023

Team India performed well in the first innings and set a decent score. Although they managed to take three wickets in the power play during the second innings, the game took a dramatic turn. Nevertheless, the team gave their all and we can’t help but feel proud that they won all ten matches, securing a spot in the finals.

Australia won their sixth World Cup, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them. The match reminds us of the 2003 World Cup finals where we lost against Australia. Back then, many of us were too young to comprehend the pain of losing such an important match. However, as we have grown older, we can now understand how our parents must have felt.

Indians took to social media to express their emotions. Some found solace in humour and memes. Here’s what they had to say.

dheere dheere samajh aa raha hai papa cricket dekhte huye gaali kyun dete thhay — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 19, 2023

Closing pe dua lipa nahi arijit singh lagwa dena — dinesh (@dinesh__bhanot) November 19, 2023

me: does it look like i care?



also me: pic.twitter.com/aXDiyRyP69 — PYPER🍒 (@badbbyaera) November 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Not opening LinkedIn for the next two days. I don’t want to learn any life lessons from the match. 🙏 — Nivedita (@Nivivacious) November 18, 2023

haan bhai 20 fielders rakh ke toh hum bhi jeet sakte hain — manoj mehta (@notmanoj_) November 19, 2023

It's hard for India to lose in front of their crowd, their PM, their celebrities, they were unbeaten throughout. Happens! Jokes apart, it was commendable effort by India undoubtedly #INDvsAUSfinal — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) November 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

90s kids who sat through 2003 to genZs pic.twitter.com/YXI9WNHZ8w — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) November 19, 2023

TOUGH LUCK India🇮🇳



CONGRATULATIONS Australia🇦🇺#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/sVVFBRtcTH

Today was NOT your day, you have been a wonderful… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/VishalVerma_9/status/1726265704557748228

ADVERTISEMENT

Hard day today😔

But nevertheless

Our team has given us most memorable moments in this tournament

And we are proud of our men in blue and continue to support them.

We will bounce back harder next time.

We will always #bleedblue 🫡💙#INDvsAUSFinal #Worlds2023 #INDvsAUS — CA Arati Agarwal (@Weirdosee) November 19, 2023

Indian fans returning from stadium after travelling for hours, paying 10x ticket and 5x hotel prices #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QHQgo4dDxk — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 19, 2023

Thanks for giving us the moments where we were able to breath, could forget all the worries that were surrounding us, took digs at each other whole discussing w/ friends, enjoy those little moment and igniting the hope that we can also hold a silverware.



Thank you ICT #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HiYhQ5IBCa — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) November 19, 2023

Despite the loss, we need to appreciate the efforts put in by Team India.