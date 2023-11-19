The 2023 Cricket World Cup finals saw India and Australia fighting it out on the pitch for the coveted trophy. After 50 overs, the match came to a close with the Australian team winning the match by six wickets. By the end of the 34th over, Travis Head had hit the century. The team put up a fantastic show where they managed to restrict the men in blue.
Team India performed well in the first innings and set a decent score. Although they managed to take three wickets in the power play during the second innings, the game took a dramatic turn. Nevertheless, the team gave their all and we can’t help but feel proud that they won all ten matches, securing a spot in the finals.
Australia won their sixth World Cup, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them. The match reminds us of the 2003 World Cup finals where we lost against Australia. Back then, many of us were too young to comprehend the pain of losing such an important match. However, as we have grown older, we can now understand how our parents must have felt.
Indians took to social media to express their emotions. Some found solace in humour and memes. Here’s what they had to say.
Despite the loss, we need to appreciate the efforts put in by Team India.