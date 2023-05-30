The gripping IPL final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) finally took place in Ahmedabad yesterday after rain decided to wash out the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. However, the uninvited guest decided to show up even on the reserve day, and the match-overs for CSK were reduced to 15.
When the rain paused the final match, ground staff was spotted manually soaking the rainwater with large sponges. The pictures of the scene went viral on social media.
Many thought it was outright embarrassing for the world’s largest stadium to be using technologically inept methods to dry pitch. Moreover, people questioned BCCI about the absence of hover covers on the field.
Here’s what they said:
What do you think of this?
SportsManya Ailawadiabout 5 hours ago | 3 min read