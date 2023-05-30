The gripping IPL final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) finally took place in Ahmedabad yesterday after rain decided to wash out the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. However, the uninvited guest decided to show up even on the reserve day, and the match-overs for CSK were reduced to 15.

When the rain paused the final match, ground staff was spotted manually soaking the rainwater with large sponges. The pictures of the scene went viral on social media.

Many thought it was outright embarrassing for the world’s largest stadium to be using technologically inept methods to dry pitch. Moreover, people questioned BCCI about the absence of hover covers on the field.

Here’s what they said:

BCCI aren’t we the richest cricket board in the world? Where are the hover covers guys? Seat cover se pitch sukhaayi ja rahi hai. Laanat hai. pic.twitter.com/cBev63EOxW — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) May 29, 2023

Pitch drying in South Africa (board's revenue is 700 Cr) vs in BCCI stadium (BCCI's revenue is 15000 Cr ) 😠#CSKvGT #IPL2023Final #rain pic.twitter.com/EHdcLNi0Uh — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) May 29, 2023

#TATAIPLFinal #CSKvsGT Apalling to see that the wealthiest cricket board @BCCI hosting the #IPL2023Final in the world's largest cricket stadium #NarendraModiStadium doesn't have the best technology available to drain water after rains 🤔🌧️🏏 https://t.co/kmQ340EFtS — A B (@arupneo) May 29, 2023

BCCI isn't visionary when it comes to infrastructure.



BCCI could have atleast got a hover cover and modern ground drier with efficient automated drainage system.



We are still using bucket and sponge when rain and dewdrops are common in India#IPLFinal2023 #GTvCSK #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/cFQmKG5Hbo — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) May 29, 2023

How the fuck BCCI is not able to afford:

1) mechanical rollers

2) cloud seeding

3) covered stadiums

4) invest in tech to prevent such gross forecasting errors



Its almost unbelievable! China used artificial methods to prevent rain in 2008 olympics. Its 2023 now! Come on BCCI wtf — Shaurya Garg (@DrShauryaGarg) May 29, 2023

For all the money @BCCI makes.. this is how they are managing post rain. Pathetic! #IPL2023Finals pic.twitter.com/KFvK7VjjXu — Amma Pakoda (@ammapakoda) May 29, 2023

India's 'bhavya' stadium can't afford a hover cover despite BCCI being the richest cricket board. pic.twitter.com/feQ9Q5dEJK — Farid 🇮🇳 (@ExpertAnalystix) May 29, 2023

One hover cover could have saved reputation of @BCCI.

These 📸 show how poorly equipped we are, soaking water with sponge and paint bucket.

Kudos to ground staff 👏👏#IPLFinal2023 #GTvCSK #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/9azBPfy4Nu — 𝓝𝓪𝓻3𝓼𝓱 (@NareshSaran_) May 29, 2023

Rain stopped at 10 PM and the match restarted at 12:10 AM. It took 2hrs to dry a pitch on the most important day of the tournament on the latest cricket ground made in the country with apparently the best facilities. @BCCI be ashamed — Jhumka (@ItsJustPandey) May 30, 2023

Why doesn't the BCCI provide basic gear like raincoats for the ground men, despite receiving a humongous amount for the IPL? They are aware that these people have to be out on the ground during rain, yet they fail to provide them with basic necessities @mufaddal_vohra #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/vAPNjwmt0X — naveen (@navi6699) May 29, 2023

What do you think of this?

Also Read: “It Will Be Good To Come Back…”: This Might Not Be Dhoni’s Last Match & We’re Rooting For It