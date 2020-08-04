Not too long ago, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps. This included the much popular TikTok, SHEIN, Romwe etc. 

Later, there was news that several others like PUBG and Ali Express might also be getting banned.

These decisions were taken in response to India's rift with the neighbouring nation, after violence in the Galwan valley that resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

So, when the Indian Premier League decided to go ahead with Chinese sponsors, especially VIVO, for its upcoming edition, it received a huge backlash from people.  

Since the announcement of the approaching season, which is now scheduled to start from September 19, Twitter has been filled with reactions as people are questioning, both the government and the league, for their controversial choices.

In fact, things got so out of hand that people started calling it the Chinese Premier League. 

It is important to note here that the IPL governing body had earlier issued a statement saying that it will decide how to go forward with the whole Chinese sponsorship issue.  

However, nothing changed and the sponsors remain intact for the IPL 2020, which is going to be played in UAE because of the pandemic.