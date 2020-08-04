Not too long ago, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps. This included the much popular TikTok, SHEIN, Romwe etc.

Later, there was news that several others like PUBG and Ali Express might also be getting banned.

These decisions were taken in response to India's rift with the neighbouring nation, after violence in the Galwan valley that resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

So, when the Indian Premier League decided to go ahead with Chinese sponsors, especially VIVO, for its upcoming edition, it received a huge backlash from people.

IPL Governing Council decides to retain all sponsors of the event, including Chinese companies — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2020

Since the announcement of the approaching season, which is now scheduled to start from September 19, Twitter has been filled with reactions as people are questioning, both the government and the league, for their controversial choices.

IPL in Dubai using Chinese money.



One line summary of Modi & Shah's politics. Greatest hypocrites ever. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) August 3, 2020

Banning 59 Chinese APPS

➡️ MASTERSTROKE !!!!!!



Allowing Chinese investment in IPL

➡️ _____________________ ? — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 2, 2020

BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2020

The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move. They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know.......... what we always suspected that we really can’t manage without their sponsorship & advertising. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2020

IPL in Dubai

Sponsored by Chinese

Decision by Jay Shah n Co



Bhakts be like Boycott karein toh Kise karein 🤷😂 pic.twitter.com/P5uvoHVDIC — That ConTractor ‏‎‏‎ 📣 (@polysmind) August 4, 2020

India’s richest sports body @BCCI, which couldn’t be controlled even by SC, is run by BJP’s Dhumal-Shah duo with Ganguly going along. Chinese firms continue as #IPL sponsors. No wonder China takes India lightly as 5th round of corp commanders which ended in stalemate underscored — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) August 3, 2020

BCCI's decision to accept Chinese Company VIVO as the main sponsor of this year's IPL tournament is highly deplorable.They want to fill up their coffers at the cost Indian Soldier's blood spilled in Galwan, let's raise our voice to force BCCI to change their lead IPL Sponsor. — Col Shashi Vaid (Retd) (@vaid_shashi) August 4, 2020

IPL in Dubai with Chinese Sponsors sounds like it deserves a video on Tik Tok. Oh wait. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 2, 2020

VVIPs get corona as cases keep rising , China still hasn’t disengaged from Ladakh.. but don’t worry, be happy.. IPL is here from next month, and yes, a Chinese company will still be the lead sponsor! https://t.co/FcFgLtYJHb — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 2, 2020

BCCI under the leadership of Jay Shah (s/o Amit Shah) has decided to retain all the sponsors of IPL, including the title sponsor Chinese VIVO, all the while poor bhakts are busy smashing their China made VIVO phones- in solidarity with #BoycottChina! https://t.co/9MO2O6yxQV — Аnton Kalashnikov (@AKalashnikov05) August 2, 2020

Chinese app ban is only for comman man.



Vivo, a Chinese company the title sponsor of IPL is still not banned.



Why the hypocrisy?#ChinesePremierLeague — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) August 3, 2020

For Modi,

✅ Chinese IPL is ok

✅ Chinese money for PM Cares is ok

✅ Not naming China for incursions is ok

✅ Taking loans from Chinese AIIB is ok

❌But TikTok, CamScanner is NOT ok



What really is Modi's policy on China? How can a 'nationalist' party allow #ChineseIPL? — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) August 3, 2020

Ab IPL kaun kaun Boycott karne wala hai!!!@bcci continues "Chinese" sponsors !!!!



Note : Not interested in any t20 at all.



📻 commentary follow-up only for 📻 fans purpose. — Nikhil Limaye (@NikLim01) August 2, 2020

Excellent point made by @cricketwallah regarding Chinese sponsors in IPL! https://t.co/hEUcyvzGyl — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 3, 2020

Amit Shah’s son runs Indian cricket - Indian Premier League is sponsored by a Chinese company but Modi bans TikTok. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 3, 2020

In fact, things got so out of hand that people started calling it the Chinese Premier League.

CHINESE PREMIER LEAGUE — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) August 3, 2020

Jay shah gave IPL to China, now it's Chinese premier league.#ChinesePremierLeague pic.twitter.com/I22po26v7m — Snobin Antony (@snobin_antony) August 3, 2020

Review is done.



Indian Premier League is now Chinese Premier League 😬😬😂😂👇👇 https://t.co/j9LUz2QX0B — Bunty Shelke (@Buntyshelke_inc) August 2, 2020

IPL ka naam badal ke CPL,Chinese Premier League rakhdo..

Naam IPL but will be played in UAE..

Not all Indian cricket fans can afford to go and watch it in UAE.

So who benifits? BCCI? IPL ownrs and few cricketers..

Patriotism of these IPL owners and few cricketers is v convineant. https://t.co/PlAoGw7wsf — sameertrimbakkar (@mumbaidilse) August 3, 2020

It is important to note here that the IPL governing body had earlier issued a statement saying that it will decide how to go forward with the whole Chinese sponsorship issue.

However, nothing changed and the sponsors remain intact for the IPL 2020, which is going to be played in UAE because of the pandemic.