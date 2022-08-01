Indian athletes are in Birmingham, making us all proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The games started last week with a massive inauguration. Since then, 6 of our athletes have grabbled medals and basked glory for our country.

Here is a list of Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 who have won medals.

1. Mirabai Chanu - (GOLD, Weightlifting)

The 27-year-old weightlifter Mirabai Chanu grabbed our first gold after winning at the women's 49kg weightlifting event. She went on to lift up to a whopping 201kg. Previously, Chanu has also won a Gold and a Silver medal in Commonwealth Games in 2018 and 2014 respectively. The athlete is also an Olympic star having won a silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - (GOLD, Weightlifting)

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a Gold medal in the men's 67kg weightlifting event. The 19-year-old battled back injury to win the laurel by lifting 160kg in the clean and jerk round to set a record-breaking total of 300kg.

3. Achinta Sheuli - (GOLD, Weightlifting)

In the men's 73kg weightlifting event, Achinta Sheuli grabbed India's third Gold medal by lifting a total of 313kg. The 20-year-old heaved 143kg in the Snatch round and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to get to his overall weight for victory.

4. Sanket Sargar - (SILVER, Weightlifting)

Sanket Sargar grabbed a silver medal for India in the men's 55kg category. Even after hurting his elbow, the 21-year-old athlete lifted a total weight of 241kg and claimed the second spot for himself.

5. Bindyarani Devi - (SILVER, Weightlifting)

In the women's 55kg category, Bindyarani Devi won a silver after lifting a total of 202kg. The 21-year-old weightlifter lifted 86kg in the snatch round and 116kg in the clean and jerk to claim the second spot for herself. It also happens to the athlete's first time at CWG. While talking about her victory, she said, "It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well."

6. Gururaja Pujari - (BRONZE, Weightlifting)

At CWG 2022, Gururaja grabbed a bronze medal after lifting a total of 269kg in the men's 61kg category. The weightlifter heaved 118kg in the snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk to add the medal to his name.

CWG 2022 ends on the 8th of August, and we can't wait to see more of India's athletes rocking the world with their spirit, perseverance, and talent.