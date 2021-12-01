Lionel Messi bagged his 7th Ballon d'Or recently, taking a lead of 2 over Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to the biggest honour in football.
And that hasn't gone down well with many people, including and led by Ronaldo himself. Recently, he commented "facts" on an Instagram post that detailed his achievements, and used words like "steal" and "shame" for Messi's win.
Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games...— MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021
I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. pic.twitter.com/iSMBdbEXey
Now, whether Messi deserved or didn't deserve the Ballon d'Or is a personal opinion that should be expressed. Healthy critiquing should be encouraged.
But to use the language Ronaldo's fan page used and then for the player of his stature to legitimise it is unfortunate, if not disgraceful.
People have their own take on this, and here we look at some of the reactions.
Cristiano Ronaldo liking posts that slanders and puts down Messi, plus commenting 'facts' underneath. Next level insecurity and shamelessness.— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 1, 2021
Leave all the sporting achievements aside, I am really proud of Leo's humbleness. At least he doesn't stoop down to these levels. pic.twitter.com/kGfpOYFYqF
Cristiano Ronaldo replying "facts" in a post where says that the Ballon d'Or award was stolen from Messi. This is so ridiculously unprofessional and childish from him. pic.twitter.com/eaCjctVJHr— Altin (@Altin10i) December 1, 2021
Na obsession be this one https://t.co/0SA5YGLNHk— Prince of the Source (@Beesberry) December 1, 2021
Hard for some to accept, but becoming the GOAT takes a little more than scoring unbelievable goals.