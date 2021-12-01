Lionel Messi bagged his 7th Ballon d'Or recently, taking a lead of 2 over Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to the biggest honour in football.

And that hasn't gone down well with many people, including and led by Ronaldo himself. Recently, he commented "facts" on an Instagram post that detailed his achievements, and used words like "steal" and "shame" for Messi's win.

Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games...



I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. pic.twitter.com/iSMBdbEXey — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

Now, whether Messi deserved or didn't deserve the Ballon d'Or is a personal opinion that should be expressed. Healthy critiquing should be encouraged.

But to use the language Ronaldo's fan page used and then for the player of his stature to legitimise it is unfortunate, if not disgraceful.

People have their own take on this, and here we look at some of the reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo liking posts that slanders and puts down Messi, plus commenting 'facts' underneath. Next level insecurity and shamelessness.



Leave all the sporting achievements aside, I am really proud of Leo's humbleness. At least he doesn't stoop down to these levels. pic.twitter.com/kGfpOYFYqF — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 1, 2021

Ronaldo was on Instagram commenting “facts” under a post that says he(Ronaldo) deserves the ballon d’or much better than Messi. No sportsmanship whatsoever, is this really your Goal??? — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) December 1, 2021

Ronaldo is shameless wtf ?? Commenting “Facts” on a post saying Messi robbed the BDO and ghosted in big games , who does that ?? Sigh — Elnino 🥶 (@Jnr_elnino) December 1, 2021

Ronaldo is a professional, he should act it. That IG post was facts about Ronaldo’s achievement in the first phase but it ended with Messi slander.



Commenting Factos in the replies means he acknowledged the facts about his achievement in the post AND the Messi slander too. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) December 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo replying "facts" in a post where says that the Ballon d'Or award was stolen from Messi. This is so ridiculously unprofessional and childish from him. pic.twitter.com/eaCjctVJHr — Altin (@Altin10i) December 1, 2021

Hard for some to accept, but becoming the GOAT takes a little more than scoring unbelievable goals.