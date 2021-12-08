2021 has been a competitive year in the history of Indian sports. From Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning feat at the Olympics to Team India being defeated by Pakistan. We have had our ups & downs.

As the year ends, we bring to you some of the most memorable moments of sports in 2021. These moments prove how our athletes, despite all the challenges, made us proud! 

1. When in September, Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team after the ICC event. 

2. When Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. 

3. When our India men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of  41 years. Even Indian commentators cried, this shows how much the win means to us!

4. When Pakistan created history defeating India. And Dhoni & Virat congratulated the Pakistan Cricket team for their win.  

5. When Shikha Pandey gave us the 'ball of the century' with her incredible delivery left us all aflutter.

6. When Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a test century in Australia. 

7.  When the Norwegian women's handball team fought against sexist rules. They no longer need to wear bikinis now!

8. When Aajaz Patel scripted history becoming the third person to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

9. When CSK, led by Dhoni, regained their place and lifted the 4th IPL trophy. 

10. When Rahul Dravid was appointed as the coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. 

11. When 19 years old, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in shooting. With the national anthem playing in the background. 

12. When Simone Biles, the legendary American gymnast stepped down from Olympic Team Finals to focus on her mental health. 

13. When at the age of just 17, Richa Ghosh, an ODI debutant gave us outstanding innings at AUSvIND. 

14. When Bhavina Patel became the first-ever Indian to win a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

15. When German Gymnasts fought against the sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history. 

16. When Naomi Osaka decided not to attend any post-match press conferences at the French Open to safeguard her mental health.

We are super proud of our athletes!