2021 has been a competitive year in the history of Indian sports. From Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning feat at the Olympics to Team India being defeated by Pakistan. We have had our ups & downs.

As the year ends, we bring to you some of the most memorable moments of sports in 2021. These moments prove how our athletes, despite all the challenges, made us proud!

1. When in September, Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team after the ICC event.

2. When Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

A special day for @Neeraj_Chopra1 and a special day for @WeAreTeamIndia! 🥇



It's a first gold medal at #Tokyo2020 and a first ever athletics gold for #IND pic.twitter.com/qF4BIXSK93 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

3. When our India men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of 41 years. Even Indian commentators cried, this shows how much the win means to us!

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

4. When Pakistan created history defeating India. And Dhoni & Virat congratulated the Pakistan Cricket team for their win.

We need to see such pictures more often!



MS Dhoni interacting with Babar Azam and other Pakistan players 🇮🇳🇵🇰#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eMtsvfHwwq — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) October 24, 2021

The best thing about sports is how it brings out genuine respect and brotherhood. Sending love to @imVkohli and all of #India's cricket fans. This is the spirit of friendship we should follow. #indiaVsPakistan #IndiaVsPak #IndianCricketTeam #PakistanZindabad #PAKvIND #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BBxscbtfyJ — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) October 24, 2021

5. When Shikha Pandey gave us the 'ball of the century' with her incredible delivery left us all aflutter.

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

6. When Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a test century in Australia.

1st Indian woman to score a century in Australia

1st visitor (non-English) to score a 100 in Aus



All in a #PinkBallTest where the closest to practice before the series was carrying a ball in her kit bag.



If #SmritiMandhana isn't the definition of swag, I do not know who is. pic.twitter.com/AqJtCu87ac — Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) October 1, 2021

7. When the Norwegian women's handball team fought against sexist rules. They no longer need to wear bikinis now!

Good on the federation for updating their nonsensical and sexist rules! Better late than never. Thank you to the Norwegian Women's Beach Handball team for taking a stand and challenging this rule. https://t.co/xiEIG7HRFp pic.twitter.com/roOwF5jst7 — Mini Han (@camafeu_minh) November 1, 2021

8. When Aajaz Patel scripted history becoming the third person to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

What a destiny, born in Mumbai, playing for New Zealand and he had taken #10wickets in Mumbai against India in an innings in Test cricket

Remember The Name #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/6y7g3hezrN — Pravin Tripathi AT7 (@PravinT07135192) December 4, 2021

9. When CSK, led by Dhoni, regained their place and lifted the 4th IPL trophy.

10. When Rahul Dravid was appointed as the coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team.

Rahul Dravid as the Indian coach. Just what the Doctor ordered — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 15, 2021

11. When 19 years old, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in shooting. With the national anthem playing in the background.

Golden Moment for India!



Hearing your flag go up with National Anthem in the background is what every Indian dreams of 🙂



There's no greater joy for Indians. Thank you @AvaniLekhara for making it happen so soon!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BAM49sex7h — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021

12. When Simone Biles, the legendary American gymnast stepped down from Olympic Team Finals to focus on her mental health.

Dear @Simone_Biles…



Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you.



You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans.



Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021

13. When at the age of just 17, Richa Ghosh, an ODI debutant gave us outstanding innings at AUSvIND.

Playing her debut ODI match, Richa Ghosh impressed us with her hard-hitting abilities. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zp9djVt5Jv — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 21, 2021

14. When Bhavina Patel became the first-ever Indian to win a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Congratulations, Bhavina Patel, on becoming the first-ever Indian to win a table-tennis medal at the Tokyo Paralympics! pic.twitter.com/UVQHAHSnZK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2021

15. When German Gymnasts fought against the sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history.

German Olympic Gymnasts fight against sexualization of women by wearing unitards for the first time. #Olympics #gymnastics #Germany pic.twitter.com/bheo9w7RCl — A Quote A Day 🇰🇷 Jay Lim 임병준 (@aQuoteAday) July 25, 2021

16. When Naomi Osaka decided not to attend any post-match press conferences at the French Open to safeguard her mental health.

We are super proud of our athletes!