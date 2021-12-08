2021 has been a competitive year in the history of Indian sports. From Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning feat at the Olympics to Team India being defeated by Pakistan. We have had our ups & downs.
As the year ends, we bring to you some of the most memorable moments of sports in 2021. These moments prove how our athletes, despite all the challenges, made us proud!
1. When in September, Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team after the ICC event.
🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ds7okjhj9J— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 16, 2021
2. When Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
A special day for @Neeraj_Chopra1 and a special day for @WeAreTeamIndia! 🥇— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
It's a first gold medal at #Tokyo2020 and a first ever athletics gold for #IND pic.twitter.com/qF4BIXSK93
3. When our India men's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of 41 years. Even Indian commentators cried, this shows how much the win means to us!
An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021
Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.— Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021
I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap
4. When Pakistan created history defeating India. And Dhoni & Virat congratulated the Pakistan Cricket team for their win.
We need to see such pictures more often!— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) October 24, 2021
MS Dhoni interacting with Babar Azam and other Pakistan players 🇮🇳🇵🇰#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eMtsvfHwwq
The best thing about sports is how it brings out genuine respect and brotherhood. Sending love to @imVkohli and all of #India's cricket fans. This is the spirit of friendship we should follow. #indiaVsPakistan #IndiaVsPak #IndianCricketTeam #PakistanZindabad #PAKvIND #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BBxscbtfyJ— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) October 24, 2021
5. When Shikha Pandey gave us the 'ball of the century' with her incredible delivery left us all aflutter.
Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021
6. When Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a test century in Australia.
1st Indian woman to score a century in Australia— Lavanya (@lav_narayanan) October 1, 2021
1st visitor (non-English) to score a 100 in Aus
All in a #PinkBallTest where the closest to practice before the series was carrying a ball in her kit bag.
If #SmritiMandhana isn't the definition of swag, I do not know who is. pic.twitter.com/AqJtCu87ac
7. When the Norwegian women's handball team fought against sexist rules. They no longer need to wear bikinis now!
8. When Aajaz Patel scripted history becoming the third person to take all 10 wickets in an innings.
What a destiny, born in Mumbai, playing for New Zealand and he had taken #10wickets in Mumbai against India in an innings in Test cricket— Pravin Tripathi AT7 (@PravinT07135192) December 4, 2021
Remember The Name #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/6y7g3hezrN
9. When CSK, led by Dhoni, regained their place and lifted the 4th IPL trophy.
Hey @imjadeja how many titles is that?!— Kate Cross (@katecross16) October 15, 2021
Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL for getting your hands back on that trophy!! 🏆 🤩#ComebackKings #WhistlePodu #IPLFinal #yellove pic.twitter.com/V7ExWqJplI
10. When Rahul Dravid was appointed as the coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team.
Rahul Dravid as the Indian coach. Just what the Doctor ordered— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 15, 2021
11. When 19 years old, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal in shooting. With the national anthem playing in the background.
Golden Moment for India!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
Hearing your flag go up with National Anthem in the background is what every Indian dreams of 🙂
There's no greater joy for Indians. Thank you @AvaniLekhara for making it happen so soon!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BAM49sex7h
12. When Simone Biles, the legendary American gymnast stepped down from Olympic Team Finals to focus on her mental health.
Dear @Simone_Biles…— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021
Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you.
You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans.
Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn
13. When at the age of just 17, Richa Ghosh, an ODI debutant gave us outstanding innings at AUSvIND.
Playing her debut ODI match, Richa Ghosh impressed us with her hard-hitting abilities. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zp9djVt5Jv— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 21, 2021
14. When Bhavina Patel became the first-ever Indian to win a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Congratulations, Bhavina Patel, on becoming the first-ever Indian to win a table-tennis medal at the Tokyo Paralympics! pic.twitter.com/UVQHAHSnZK— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2021
15. When German Gymnasts fought against the sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history.
German Olympic Gymnasts fight against sexualization of women by wearing unitards for the first time. #Olympics #gymnastics #Germany pic.twitter.com/bheo9w7RCl— A Quote A Day 🇰🇷 Jay Lim 임병준 (@aQuoteAday) July 25, 2021
16. When Naomi Osaka decided not to attend any post-match press conferences at the French Open to safeguard her mental health.
We are super proud of our athletes!