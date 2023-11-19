The day has finally arrived. Today, millions of Indians worldwide will tune in to see the final showdown between India and Australia in desperate hopes of watching our cricketers clinch the Men’s World Cup trophy for the third time after twelve years.

This year’s World Cup has been phenomenal for India. We’ve been on a winning streak with the final — and the most important — moment just one win away. As we manifest the peak, let’s look back at the tournament and appreciate the very many historic records our cricketers broke throughout the tournament.

1. Virat Kohli – Most ODI Centuries

Let’s begin with the very latest and the highly popular one. Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the most ODI hundreds with his 50th ODI century.

2. Virat Kohli – Highest Run Scorer of a Single ODI World Cup Edition

Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the ongoing tournament with 711 runs. Not just this, he’s also the highest run-scorer of a single ODI World Cup edition ever.

3. Virat Kohli – Fastest Cricketer to make 26,000 Runs in International Cricket

In the list of records, Kohli also surpassed another of Master Blaster’s records by becoming the fastest cricketer to amass 26,000 runs in International Cricket.

4. Rohit Sharma – Most Sixes in International Cricket

Captain Rohit Sharma has taken it upon himself to give his team a good headstart during the PowerPlay. Because of his commitment to this, he broke Chris Gayle’s record of most international sixes in the match against Afghanistan.

5. Rohit Sharma – Most Sixes in ODI World Cup History

Speaking of sixes, Sharma also holds the record for most sixes in ODI World Cup History. In the semi-final match against New Zealand, he surpassed Chris Gayle’s record by hitting his 51st ODI World Cup six in 27 innings.

6. Rohit Sharma – Highest Run Scoring Indian Captain in a Single World Cup Tournament

Having scored 550 runs, Sharma is also the highest run-scoring Indian Captain in a single World Cup edition ever.

7. Ravindra Jadeja – Most Successful Indian spinner in a Single World Cup

Our all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also broken Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh’s record to become the most successful Indian spinner in a single World Cup with 16 wickets.

8. Shubman Gill – Fastest to make 2,000 Runs in ODI Cricket

Shubman Gill became the fastest cricketer to make 2,000 runs in ODI cricket in 38 innings. Previously, this record was held by South African batsman Hasim Amla.

9. Jasprit Bumrah – First Indian Bowler to Dismiss an Australian Opener for a Duck in a World Cup

It was India’s first match in the 2023 men’s World Cup campaign, and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah set a record by becoming the first Indian bowler to dismiss an Australian opener (Mitchell Marsh) for a duck in World Cup history.

PTI

10. Jasprit Bumrah – First Indian Bowler to pick a Wicket at the First Ball of the Inning in an ODI World Cup

Speaking of which, Bumrah also set another rare record of becoming the first Indian bowler to take a wicket at the very first ball of the team’s innings in World Cup history. He dismissed Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka for a duck.

11. KL Rahul – Fastest Century by an Indian in a World Cup

KL Rahul has the record for fastest century by an Indian in a World Cup edition to his name. His 100 against the Netherlands came off in 62 deliveries, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s 100 for 63 against Afghanistan.

12. Mohammed Shami – Highest Wicket-Taker for India in a Single World Cup Edition

With his mind-boggling bowling, Mohd. Shami added the record of the highest wicket-taker for India in a single World Cup edition to his name. During the semi-final match against New Zealand, Shami broke Zaheer Khan’s record by taking his 23rd wicket of the 2023 World Cup in just 6 matches

13. Mohammed Shami – Bowler with Most Five-Wicket Hauls in ODI World Cup

Shami recorded his fourth five-wicket haul of the 2023 World Cup tournament in the semi-final match against New Zealand. Overall, he’s taken 54 wickets in 17 matches in his ODI World Cup history. Shami is also the leading wicker-taker of the tournament currently.

14. Team India – Highest Winning Streak For India in an ODI World Cup

We’re just one and the final step away from equalling Australia’s record of winning all the matches in an ODI World Cup edition to lift the trophy.

The 1.5-month-long journey concludes tonight, and we hope it’s all worth it. We wish the winning streak lasts after India lifts the World Cup trophy. Again, this tournament has been phenomenal for Team India. Our players have been at their peak, having delivered to us unforgettable moments throughout. Regardless of the final outcome, it’s TEAM INDIA FOREVER!

