Everyone who watched Sachin Tendulkar play on the field knows the kind of champion he is. The legend of cricket holds a massive fan base, and it's hard to replace Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar in our lives, right?

Case in point: Recently, Mr. Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian women's cricket for Commonwealth Games 2022. To which even Marnus Labuschagne replied.

Here have a look:

Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too 👏🏼 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 29, 2022

Between this good news, what irked some people on Twitter is why Marnus called Sachin by his name and not 'Sachin sir'. Well, some people pointed out how Sachin is double his age, and others asked Marnus to show him some respect- the rest are just embarrassed.

The sir culture exists only and only in south Asian countries. While we are trying hard to get rid of this crap, something always comes in between. Like today, some over- enthusiast Sachin fans couldn't hold themself back! This also comes as a stark reminder of how we get uncomfortable with cultural differences. Our obsession with the sir word needs to retire right away.

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — 🏏 (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

Give him some respect mate 😑

have you forgotten he is one of greatest cricket!! ❤️ — Hamza Ali (@hamza_ali83) July 29, 2022

Mr. No run you can say Sachin sir not just Sachin ok — Abhishek Patyal (@AbhishekPatya17) July 29, 2022

Though we get the emotions of some fools on the internet, but this is not the first time Sachin fans have done something like this. Back in 2014, when Maria Sharapova said she didn't know who Sachin was, people took it into their hands and trolled her.

Funny how people think @marnus3cricket isn't giving enough respect when calling @sachin_rt by his first name! My guess, they're the ones who think Indian "sir" culture is the only way of respecting someone!! 🤣 🤦‍♂️ — Ravikiran Badrinath (@RNB2911) July 29, 2022

Respect Marnus first — Fatima (@ECBcric) July 29, 2022

Just because you hero worship why does every one else have to do so? They are both men in cricket. They will talk in the way the want. — GB (@gopalbx) July 29, 2022

So many people in the comments crying over a harmless tweet, pls understand the diff in cultures, they don't worship players as demi gods like you do it over here also you would find them calling Ponting as Ricky, or Gilchrist as Gilly, it doesn't mean they're disrespecting them https://t.co/9klIuxFqa8 — Rahul (@Lost_guy01) July 29, 2022

So many people getting offended because Marnus called him Sachin. Oblivious to the fact that there were entire stadiums chanting 'sachin sachin' for most of the man's career https://t.co/XUx7AqIOCo — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 29, 2022

The replies oh my god so embarrassing https://t.co/AA7QkWIkYT — Aleena (@lenadelkhan) July 29, 2022

People getting offened over this😅😅 https://t.co/nVU3OZMEaM — Fatima (@ECBcric) July 29, 2022

People in the comments saying that Marnus should respect Sachin,first respect Marnus.The words Indians are using in the comments ...ufff😶 https://t.co/nVU3OZMEaM — Fatima (@ECBcric) July 29, 2022

Haha Indians are getting offended because he said 'Sachin' and not 'Sachin sir'...



Sachin...Sachin... 👏👏👏 https://t.co/6Ybn8snwcs — Manan Puri (@mananpuri04) July 29, 2022

Idiots trolling Marnus for addressing Sachin with his name.

This is is a nation if inferiority complex stricken people. https://t.co/GIgVvDLME6 — طاقت گفتار (@taqat_e_guftar) July 29, 2022

Back when I started my job in gulf I used Adress my consultant as sir like everyone in company used to but this one time it was an Arab guy he laughed at me 🤦‍♂️and said why you Indians call every one “Sir”? Call me by my name. https://t.co/WgQ1bQgfFo — Fahad Mohammad (@notthewiseone) July 30, 2022

Indians getting triggered for him not calling Sachin Sir 🤣🤣 . Bhai yeh sab culture hamare idhar hi hai , respect aap naam leke bhi bula skte ho and disrespect aap sir bolke bhi kar skte ho . https://t.co/g6Rjrzo6Mw — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) July 30, 2022

Minding our own business and getting offended over anything and everything is the new trend after all!



