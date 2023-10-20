The Indian team has been killing it at all the World Cup 2023 matches. The men in blue have won all of the matches that they have played. The recent match with Bangladesh added points to the tally and India currently stands at the second position with eight points. India won the match by seven wickets and while this win was important, the match saw another milestone. Virat Kohli scored a century.

This century was Virat Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred. However in order to reach there, Kohlu denied singles. KL Rahul who offered stellar support to Kohli at the crease revealed the conversation they had as they were nearing victory. Speaking to Star Sports, KL Rahul said,

He (Virat Kohli) was confused, actually. He said, ‘it would not look too nice to not take a single, it is still a World Cup match. It’s a big stage, and I don’t want to look like I want to get a milestone’. But I said, ‘it is not won but we will still win it quite easily, so if you can get to the milestone, why not. You must try’. And he did that in the end and I wasn’t going to run singles!

India needed 19 runs to win the match and Kohli also needed the same number of runs to complete his century. He implemented a change in his strategy towards the close and he focused on scoring boundaries. He denied singles to maintain his strike and finally, he smashed it and the ball reached the stands.

Kohli and KL Rahul’s partnership was talked about a lot on social media. Here’s what people had to say.

Kohli backed KL alot in his initial career and he admitted that as well.. he always loves kohli more than any other player in the team big W for kl Rahul 👏 pic.twitter.com/pBEX7GLykO — Avinash P (@avinashparmar97) October 19, 2023

This bond is very precious pic.twitter.com/aiO9y9Vpuv — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) October 19, 2023

Best duo this sport have ever seen pic.twitter.com/UIs0IWqq68 — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) October 19, 2023

My man ensuring people don't blame kohli saying he played for his ton & taking everything on himself… what a team mate, what a human 😢 https://t.co/s4giCKZUs1 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 19, 2023

KL jaisa ek friend toh main bhi deserve karti hoon life mei https://t.co/LeABEVpmUs — best girl (@awkdipti) October 19, 2023

We are sorry KL for everything we put u through! No apologies are enough but just know we love u man https://t.co/9OYNatyOVx — bedardi raja (@KartikeyaRai11) October 19, 2023

Man 😭❤️❤️❤️

Teammates like Rahul are gem man , knew kohli won't priority 100 , partners like him will push push extra https://t.co/eRJWZF7lJd — “ (@KohlifiedGal) October 19, 2023

Can't believe some annoying rats were abusing him at one point of the game https://t.co/8CSZaWHQ52 — Jay. (@peak_Ability14) October 19, 2023

KL Rahul, you just got yourself a whole new cult who will defend you with their life on lines just for today’s gesture. https://t.co/RPLVzL3YHI — A (@ChxfCxrry) October 19, 2023

Apart from the century, Kohli earned the title of Player of the Match.

