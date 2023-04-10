They say cricket is an unofficial religion in India. Love for this sport is almost synonymous with being Indian. Most desi children grow up playing gully cricket with bricks mounted on one another as wickets on any random ground as a substitute for the pitch. A video of one such kids’ ‘live’ match is viral on Twitter, and it’s a sixer.

Take a look at this viral video shared by The Figen ( @TheFigen_) on Twitter.

Now this is called live stream! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/arKAv8BFkD — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 6, 2023

This unique video has children recreating what it’s like to watch cricket on television; only their way is much more immersive and exciting. They’re not just sharing the adrenaline of a match’s key moments, rather they’re experiencing it. Quite literally.

Besides, their dedication to shooting the video with occasional back glimpses on the camera is just wholesome. And heaven knows how much time the batsman took to get the ball through the frame so perfectly, it’s really EPIC!

Twitter – The Figen ( @TheFigen_)

The out-of-the-box idea, the frame we confused for an actual TV, the picture-perfect shot, and the seamless teamwork have impressed Twitter users. Check out what they’re saying.

Thinking is outta this world https://t.co/jEqbXiZTln — Madushanka (@madushankaf04) April 7, 2023

It's an old video, when i saw it for the first time i thought for a moment it was a real one rather than a reel one,but nice 👍😀😂 — Veeraswamy (@veeraswamy59) April 6, 2023

It's a 4D show! — MyFrontPageStory (@MyFrontPageGift) April 6, 2023

Live stream in real life https://t.co/m8igK3knKE — Irna Siti Sundari (@Shiny01Wolf) April 7, 2023

unless TV channels come up with this👇 cutting edge technology .. they will keep loosing viewers 🤡https://t.co/4zFXdiMTse — Ð A Я K ∞ ֆ (@_darkinfinity) April 7, 2023

how many retakes to get the ball to pass thro. — Dushyant (@propc2020) April 6, 2023

Never thought it was a frame!!! — BlueGrass (@blue_grasss) April 6, 2023

This is the most beautiful way of the cricket @Awais_904 😂😂 — ɾเყα ɱαƭƭɦεω ||ραѕτα💗🎂|| (@mambacita_12) April 6, 2023

Terrific https://t.co/BsxRUulkjQ — N H Saazib (@NHSaazib) April 6, 2023

Sorry to say, but Jio Cinema can never make a match THIS entertaining, even with 900 other commentaries.

