Australian cricket team had its third T20 international tournament against England in Canberra on Friday. While the match ended with no result due to rain playing a spoilsport, it is grabbing headlines in reference to mankading, a term which had raised eyebrows in women’s cricket tournament last month.

So, here’s what happened during AUS vs ENG T20I match on October 14.

During the tournament, Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc warned England cricketer Jos Buttler for being out of his crease. Apparently, his words were picked up by stump mic and the video of the incident is going viral on Twitter.

Well, it wasn’t just a plain warning, but a dig at Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who had run-out England’s Charlotte Dean during the final ODI match in September.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @CricCrazyJohns, shows Mitchell Starc bowling to England’s Dawid Malan in the fifth over and noticing Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end as the latter seems to have left the crease for a few seconds. Referring to Indian cricketer, Starc can be seen saying, “I am not Deepti (Sharma), but I won’t do it. Doesn’t mean you can leave early (sic).”

Mitchell Starc saying Jos Buttler not to leave the crease early. pic.twitter.com/zuCWH9BsOW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

Shame on You Mitchell Starc for this kind of below than third level of behaviour!Grow up!If you even had ran him,Buttler,out,that would haven't been UNFAIR,but it would have been absolutely FAIR! @CricketAus #ShameOnStarc #ShameOnMitchellStarc https://t.co/kLrmXfbKEW — Kritarth Yadav (@Kritart45625128) October 16, 2022

the audacity of him to reason the batsmen that he didn’t run him out because he’s not deepti is outrageous.



Purely ironic people known for breaching the rules of the game often are critical of the ones who follow the rules of the game.



🤦🏻‍♂️. They need to grow up!!! https://t.co/Az8EQeuncD — Ashwath Venkatesh (@AaayVee) October 16, 2022

Deepti absolutely living rent free in Starc’s mind. Nothing wrong in giving a warning but mentioning Deepti’s name was totally uncalled for. https://t.co/JLIm8dvIfi — nandha krishna (@nkrishna_FPL) October 15, 2022

Keep deepti's name out of your mouth 😒 https://t.co/pRQwPJ0YRX — ||MANI|| 🤹🏻🤹🏻 (@maniix11) October 16, 2022

Sandpaper merchants drawing the line at legal outs https://t.co/lCF6hxGPI5 — tejas 💙🔴 🎗️ (@Blaugranaism) October 15, 2022

Well done Deepti, these Aussie and England cricketers still haven’t gotten over the pain you inflicted!! https://t.co/QVWzdTQbqS — Hemanth (@hemuhere) October 15, 2022

Starc:I am Australian i am used to being a hypocrite and not following rules #sandpapergate https://t.co/GtBRlWBtwM — Sumit Pandey (@SumitPa38327663) October 16, 2022

Starc you need to have balls to do it 🙌 https://t.co/xOxQMfy5Im — Satish Hambarde (@shady_satiesh45) October 15, 2022

You are not Deepti and you cannot be because one needs guts to be Deepti! https://t.co/HlnSqoHPN7 — Mrugaja (@mrugaja24) October 15, 2022

Deepthi rent free in goras heads.



👸 https://t.co/OlUwQH1Gtr — Uber Eats Statpadder (@jontyypenasar) October 15, 2022

What was the need to bring Deepti's name here? Rent free 😭 https://t.co/UIcAKc5g6O — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) October 15, 2022

very "within the spirit" to randomly call out another player during a live match for nothing but to disgrace her https://t.co/2Z9MzjXXev — notMe (@Skyfall_0_0_7) October 15, 2022

Look at that international cricketers acting like middle school mean girls https://t.co/EYddEKeIeg — single malt scotch🦆 (@its_zaalima) October 15, 2022

Among many netizens, former Indian batsman Hemang Badani also lashed out at Starc and asked him to “grow up”.

Grow up Starc. That’s really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that’s fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn’t what the cricket world expects of you https://t.co/vb0EyblHB8 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 15, 2022

Earlier in September, despite playing within the rules, Deepti Sharma’s run-out had sparked major controversy about mankad act and allegedly violating the spirit of game. However, Starc dragging Sharma’s name as a reason to not run Buttler out at the non-striker end is totally uncalled for.