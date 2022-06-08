Mithali Raj, the Indian women's cricket legend announced her retirement on 8th June, 2022. She's a familiar name, when it comes to cricket, and also an Arjuna award winner and a Padma Shri awardee. The cricketer has led India to the finals of two World Cups - 2017 and 2020. 

As a final curtain call, she took to Twitter to share a note for the official announcement. 

Source: Moneycontrol

Mithali talked about her journey and how it's been full of highs and lows - enjoyable and challenging at the same time. She debuted for India in 1999 and managed to become one of the most capable players in the country. 

Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win.

                    - Mithali Raj

Source: India TV

In her statement, the cricketer shared that she will be retiring from all forms of International cricket. Adding on, she also mentioned that she wishes to stay involved in the game and contribute to the growth of Women's cricket in the country and the world. 

Source: India Today

As a captain and an individual, Mithali Raj has made the country proud, time and again. And her playing career will always be a statement from the 'Women in Blue'. 

The reactions of fans and well-wishers are proof:

She will forever be an inspiration for women in sports.