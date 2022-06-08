Mithali Raj, the Indian women's cricket legend announced her retirement on 8th June, 2022. She's a familiar name, when it comes to cricket, and also an Arjuna award winner and a Padma Shri awardee. The cricketer has led India to the finals of two World Cups - 2017 and 2020.

As a final curtain call, she took to Twitter to share a note for the official announcement.

Mithali talked about her journey and how it's been full of highs and lows - enjoyable and challenging at the same time. She debuted for India in 1999 and managed to become one of the most capable players in the country.

Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win.

- Mithali Raj

In her statement, the cricketer shared that she will be retiring from all forms of International cricket. Adding on, she also mentioned that she wishes to stay involved in the game and contribute to the growth of Women's cricket in the country and the world.

As a captain and an individual, Mithali Raj has made the country proud, time and again. And her playing career will always be a statement from the 'Women in Blue'.

The reactions of fans and well-wishers are proof:

You were the First Name I knew when I heard about Womens Cricket.

Thank you Mithali Ma'am for your service for Indian Cricket. Your longevity will be unparalleled!! — َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ (@DanielSamsDolan) June 8, 2022

@M_Raj03 Thank U Mithali Didi for your extraordinary contribution to Indian Women Cricket and International Women Cricket too...with your end note I wish for your future endures and I wish for your better health, wealth and prosperity on that note have a great day Jai Mata Di ❤️. — Er Piyush Gupta🇮🇳 ⊞⌘🍥 (@ipiyushgupta) June 8, 2022

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on a glorious career. You are a role model and an inspiration to many. Wishing you the very best in your second innings 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 8, 2022

When girls playing sport was frowned upon, Mithali took up cricket as a profession & went on to smash her name into record books. A stalwart & True ambassador of the game.She took Womens' Cricket in 🇮🇳 to new heights.



Thank you, Skipper. End of an ERApic.twitter.com/s84vTI6VNE — Gaurav Mishra 🇮🇳 (@IamGmishra) June 8, 2022

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

She will forever be an inspiration for women in sports.