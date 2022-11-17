If you thought cricket is the only sport, Mahendra Singh Dhoni excels in then brace yourself for a surprise. Recently, MS Dhoni participated in a tennis championship organised by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) and he ended up winning the tournament.

The tennis tournament was organised by the Country Cricket Club in Ranchi. MS Dhoni partnered with Sumeet Kumar Bajaj. The Dhoni-Bajaj partnership played against Khanaiya-Rohit and gained a lead of 6-2. However, the match was stopped due to bad lighting.

The remaining two sets were played later on and Dhoni-Bajaj won the sets. This is not the first time Captain Cool won a tennis match. He has partnered with Bajaj on three occasions and the duo has won all the games to date.

MS Dhoni has often been spotted playing tennis on his home ground at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Fans were ecstatic when the news broke out. They marvelled at how MS Dhoni aced any sport he decided to play. Here’s what they had to say.

MS Dhoni has more trophies as a tennis player than Alien de Villiers has in his career 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hRx0nwyYg9 — jake (@chessearentboi) November 15, 2022

MS Dhoni won another Tennis tournament. He is born to rule every sport. pic.twitter.com/DQmCBnsfwE — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) November 15, 2022

Trophies win:



MS dhoni in tennis: 1

Ab de villers in cricket: 0



😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/wySjo2xGtO — Rahul (@RahulPatil7A) November 15, 2022

Trophy toh Trophy hove , chahe Cricket ki ho ya Tennis ki -DHONI pic.twitter.com/K87oVn2FyL — Circuit Says (@CircuitSays) November 16, 2022

Dhoni wins trophies, no matter the sport. What a legend! 🔥 https://t.co/pKW3E5OGag — Jumlanath (@jumlanath) November 16, 2022

Mahi has 2 hobbies- Collecting bikes and winning trophies. https://t.co/gSegIUoaSE — Shreyansh (@devwholifts) November 15, 2022

Makkhann Insaan hai yeh… Kuch bhi kar sakta hai with.. EEAASSSEEE!! 💓🙏#MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/3bkVmhPQuM — ✋🏽.☝️🏽.. 👦🏽 (@jagdm_101) November 15, 2022

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2020. The ace cricketer continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

