Neeraj Chopra has been on the rise and how. He scripted history once again as he bagged the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Sunday. The athlete became the first Indian to win gold for India at this platform.
Congratulatory messages for Neeraj Chopra have not stopped pouring in. There have been multiple videos from the final where the athlete has won hearts but this one instance takes the cake. A Hungarian fan approached him and asked him for an autograph on the Indian flag. Neeraj denied her request and said, “I cannot sign it on the flag.” Later, he signed on the woman’s t-shirt sleeves. This moment has gone viral on social media.
Take a look at this precious moment here.
Neeraj Chopra‘s action has won people’s hearts on social media. Many people applauded him for his act. Putting any inscription on the Tricolour is equated as disrespecting the national flag, according to the Indian Flag Code.
Here’s how people have reacted to this on Twitter.
Truly, India’s golden boy.