Neeraj Chopra has been on the rise and how. He scripted history once again as he bagged the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Sunday. The athlete became the first Indian to win gold for India at this platform.

Congratulatory messages for Neeraj Chopra have not stopped pouring in. There have been multiple videos from the final where the athlete has won hearts but this one instance takes the cake. A Hungarian fan approached him and asked him for an autograph on the Indian flag. Neeraj denied her request and said, “I cannot sign it on the flag.” Later, he signed on the woman’s t-shirt sleeves. This moment has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at this precious moment here.

A very sweet Hungarian lady (who spoke excellent Hindi btw) wanted a Neeraj Chopra autograph. Neeraj said sure but then realised she meant on the 🇮🇳 flag. 'Waha nahi sign kar sakta' Neeraj tells her. Eventually he signed her shirt sleeve. She was pretty happy all the same. pic.twitter.com/VhZ34J8qH5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra‘s action has won people’s hearts on social media. Many people applauded him for his act. Putting any inscription on the Tricolour is equated as disrespecting the national flag, according to the Indian Flag Code.

Here’s how people have reacted to this on Twitter.

The reason he has reached these heights. Love respect and dedication. The real heroes #NeerajChopra https://t.co/lurkaUyFDe — sandiip (@SandiipGiri) August 28, 2023

This guy is pure gold. Proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/c7vhHUq4Ra — MrParthu (@MrParthu) August 28, 2023

A true CHAMPION, for a reason. https://t.co/q6S5ktAsRU — Amar 𝕏 (@DesiChumbak) August 28, 2023

Ek hi dil hai sir kitni baar jeetoge https://t.co/8fJqrzr7SF — Sam👨‍🎤 (@beingsalkatty) August 28, 2023

Entire India to Neeraj Chopra : pic.twitter.com/PiUoV57zgb — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) August 28, 2023

Protect this guy at any cost he is our gold — Dharmik Patel (@dharmikp2500) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra's thoughtful gesture reflects his deep respect for both the Indian flag and his fans. Such moments inspire unity and admiration. Proud Indian🇮🇳 — Jalebi Baby (@jaleebibaby) August 28, 2023

भारत का असली सोना तो आप हो नीरज जी 🙏 — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) August 28, 2023

Neeraj goat Chopra 🙇 — cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra names "The Gentleman" along with "Golden boy" — Bala⁴⁵Rohit (@bala45_rohit) August 28, 2023

Truly, India’s golden boy.