What better way to fuel rivalry before a cricket match than to recall scars of the past and give players all the more reason to defeat the opposite team? Now, ‘rivalry’ and ‘cricket’ would remind anybody of arch-rivals India and Pakistan. But this ain’t about us. Today we’re talking about Pakistan vs Zimbabwe and the world’s funniest rivalry, which springs from Mr. Bean (or a fake Mr. Bean).

Ahead of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match due today, Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account posted pictures of the players from the pre-match training session. However, a Zimbabwean’s comment about a ‘fraudulent’ Mr. Bean triggered a bitter row of words from the two sides. And it’s completely unrelated to cricket.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Now I understand if you’re confused (cos I was too), but this man has opened up about the scars of the past and the whole Mr. Bean fiasco.

They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Reportedly, a Pakistani man named Asif Muhammed traveled to Zimbabwe in 2016 and attended road shows, comedy night, and the Harare Agricultural Show. The man is a doppelganger of Mr. Bean, played by Rowan Atkinson. The fake Mr. Bean had fans enveloping his car. He had official security protecting him wherever he went.

He even had the luxury of a police escort. pic.twitter.com/3IveDi6ANb — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

Popular Stand-up comedian and International cricket commentator, Aatif Nawaz, has captured the entire conversation in his tweet, and cricket fans are in splits.

In case you're seeing tweets about Pak Bean and Mr Bean and want to know the context…here it is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CXX9jJqAtV — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

Here’s how fans on Twitter are reacting.

Incoming diplomatic row with Zimbabwe in 5, 4, 3… https://t.co/pPZUeIOZVZ — Mighty (@mightyobvious) October 27, 2022

😂😂 scarred them for life https://t.co/y1s3LbCrGj — Upright Man (@allanmatic) October 26, 2022

CLEARLY!

Zims are disappointed and rightly so 😁 https://t.co/nbOLIEyCZg — Sakib Janjua (@Sakib_Janjua) October 26, 2022

How have I missed this all day 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/HqecFpbou6 — Mark Machado (@MarkMachado) October 26, 2022

And the official protocol convoys taking him everywhere made it even more hilarious 💀 https://t.co/iUzos64WB3 — 🦋 (@nebulaNGC6302) October 26, 2022

Our motivation against india is a history of rivalry dating back to 1947, zimbabwes motivation against us is mr bean https://t.co/oemng8Ghqz — Ali Lanewala (@lanewalaa) October 26, 2022

Straight up funniest reason for a sporting rivalry I've seen😂 https://t.co/ONS8PltqCZ — Vasisht Balaji (@vasisht_bs) October 26, 2022

#CannotStopLovingThis Pakistan x Zimbabwe x A fake Mr. Bean is just 😂 https://t.co/R2IJzsYGdA — Neeraj Kanitkar (@neerajkanitkar) October 26, 2022

I CANT BREATHE WTF IS THIS LMAO https://t.co/qK0v4t63cX — ا (@gharajapardesi) October 26, 2022

What the hell? I can’t stop laughing. https://t.co/LlSVPBPVJk — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) October 26, 2022

I can't handle this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

If Zimbabweans haven’t forgotten their 6-year-old wound, can anybody even blame them? This is some distorted level of internationally sanctioned treachery.

