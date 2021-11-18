Rahul Dravid's appointment as India coach comes with a big advantage - Rahul Dravid. I personally find everything about him newsworthy, but that's just crazy fandom from my side. Though things are pretty similar with others too.

Like today, we are obsessing over his smile. Or lack thereof. India's first T20 against New Zealand on home ground was also Dravid's first assignment as senior men's coach.

🎥 What does the pitch have in store? 🤔#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket. #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cpK86uj51v — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2021

India defeated the recent World Cup runner-ups, and all eyes were on Dravid, who wrapped up matters with a half-smile.

Here's people talking about the same.

I think Rahul Dravid is not going to smile till we lift the 2022 World Cup — Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) November 17, 2021

pantu 🔥🙌😌 congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsNZ

commentary - still no smile

referring to Dravid 😭😂 — 𝓜𝓪͢͢͢𝔂𝓾𝓻𝓲 || ICT💙|| (@mayuri_19s) November 17, 2021

The challenge is to get Rahul Dravid to smile . Keep trying #INDvsNZ — Nirvana♀️ (@MilifeMyChoices) November 17, 2021

- dravid has brought calmness

- dravid has grey hair strands

- dravid's grey hair will become more visible in few years

- dravid doesn't give any expression

- dravid doesn't smile bc he knows there's a long way to go

- dravid is tired of commentators and so are we. — tanu. (@castledstub) November 17, 2021

No smile on Dravid’s face. Guess we have the best man on the job now. — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) November 17, 2021

I love that the commentators keep looking back at Rahul Dravid in hopes of a smile, and then say, "Still no smile." 😆 But the man remains my oldest crush ever ❤️ — Aditi Sangal (@AditiSangal) November 17, 2021

Narrow win for India

If Pant didn't close properly, we might have lost the match..

Curious of one thing though, does Rahul Dravid ever show any expressions like ever?

He didn't even smile when we won, just nodded and left 😜

Rightly called the "Wall" 🤣 — Aditya Iyer (@IyerrBhai) November 17, 2021

Calm, like always.