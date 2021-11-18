Rahul Dravid's appointment as India coach comes with a big advantage - Rahul Dravid. I personally find everything about him newsworthy, but that's just crazy fandom from my side. Though things are pretty similar with others too.

Like today, we are obsessing over his smile. Or lack thereof. India's first T20 against New Zealand on home ground was also Dravid's first assignment as senior men's coach.

India defeated the recent World Cup runner-ups, and all eyes were on Dravid, who wrapped up matters with a half-smile. 

Here's people talking about the same.

Calm, like always.