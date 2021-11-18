Rahul Dravid's appointment as India coach comes with a big advantage - Rahul Dravid. I personally find everything about him newsworthy, but that's just crazy fandom from my side. Though things are pretty similar with others too.
Like today, we are obsessing over his smile. Or lack thereof. India's first T20 against New Zealand on home ground was also Dravid's first assignment as senior men's coach.
🎥 What does the pitch have in store? 🤔#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket. #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cpK86uj51v— BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2021
India defeated the recent World Cup runner-ups, and all eyes were on Dravid, who wrapped up matters with a half-smile.
I think Rahul Dravid is not going to smile till we lift the 2022 World Cup— Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) November 17, 2021
pantu 🔥🙌😌 congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsNZ— 𝓜𝓪͢͢͢𝔂𝓾𝓻𝓲 || ICT💙|| (@mayuri_19s) November 17, 2021
commentary - still no smile
referring to Dravid 😭😂
The challenge is to get Rahul Dravid to smile . Keep trying #INDvsNZ— Nirvana♀️ (@MilifeMyChoices) November 17, 2021
- dravid has brought calmness— tanu. (@castledstub) November 17, 2021
- dravid has grey hair strands
- dravid's grey hair will become more visible in few years
- dravid doesn't give any expression
- dravid doesn't smile bc he knows there's a long way to go
- dravid is tired of commentators and so are we.
I love that the commentators keep looking back at Rahul Dravid in hopes of a smile, and then say, "Still no smile." 😆 But the man remains my oldest crush ever ❤️— Aditi Sangal (@AditiSangal) November 17, 2021
@BCCI why dravid doesn't smile?? #AskStar— GreatGaurav (@GreatGaurav27) November 17, 2021
Narrow win for India— Aditya Iyer (@IyerrBhai) November 17, 2021
If Pant didn't close properly, we might have lost the match..
Curious of one thing though, does Rahul Dravid ever show any expressions like ever?
He didn't even smile when we won, just nodded and left 😜
Rightly called the "Wall" 🤣
Calm, like always.