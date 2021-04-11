As an ardent Rahul Dravid fan, I have been loving the spotlight he has been getting the last few days. Not that anyone ever has or will forget the guy, but this is the level of focus I am talking about. All of this was made possible because of an ad, which I am sure you know everything about (if you don't you can watch it here).

Now, this seemed like a good time to look back at some of his other advertisements from the past. He has always been a scene-stealer in my opinion. Here you go.

1. The one where he is left confused by imposter Shah Rukh Khan who pretends to be Sachin Tendulkar.

2. The one where he really wants Brittania milk.

3. The one where he faces a lion with the rest of the team.

4. The one where "Rahul is not like that".

5. The one where he is "the best a fan can get".

A personal favourite. Totally ruins me every time.

6. The one where he wants nothing to be touched.

7. The one where he is a photographer.

8. The one where he justifies his nickname "Jammy".

9. The one where his jam obsession continues.

10. The one where he shakes a leg with Amitabh Bachchan.

If, like us, you still can't get enough of him, here is a brilliant old interview of Dravid for BBC.

And here is a new one (told you we are ardent fans).

Enjoy watching 'The Wall' in his very many avatars.