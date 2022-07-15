This bone displacement thing in sports is one of the more freakier things about it. Do you remember the football player who put her knee back in place 2 seconds after dislocating it? It still haunts me, how are people doing this? The latest example of the same is Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, the captain of the side, dislocated his elbow during the second ODI between India and England and he just...popped it back? He seemed quite proud of what he had done, and rightfully so, but how is this happening?!

Anyway, Twitter is understandably discussing this a lot.

Absolute wild goings on with Rohit Sharma's elbow there! Looked like it popped out of the join then back in, in the course of one piece of fielding, and is now just carrying on as if nothing happened — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 14, 2022

Did Rohit Sharma just pop back his elbow !?!?

😵😵😵😵 — Ashlee maximoff (@ashmassash) July 14, 2022

I didn't know that Rohit Sharma is an orthopaedic surgeon😳



Coz the way he locates his shoulder in the socket 😵😳



Dr. @ImRo45 is the new physio in the team now. 😀🤔😎#INDvsENG#T20WorldCup#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/IoqCzpr7ex — Inaya Bhat (@inaya_bhat) July 15, 2022

did @ImRo45 casually put his shoulder back in the socket on the ground today!?😵‍💫#INDvsENG — Addya Joshi (@addyajoshi19) July 14, 2022

Nothing just rohit sharma casually putting his dislocated shoulder back in the socket#RohitSharma #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/gAcV1g5DuG — Ashwin Dhavale (@AshwinDhavale) July 14, 2022

Did Rohit Sharma really popped his shoulder socket back like it was nothing?????!!!!! — Shubham (@JontyLFC_) July 14, 2022

India ultimately lost the match by 100 runs. This came right after the first-match victory of 10 wickets, and the series now stands at 1-1. The decider will be played on July 17.

Rohit Sharma, who played a crucial 76-run innings in the first game, got out for a duck in the second one and no other player could really hold the batting together to see India home, resulting in a disappointing loss. There were huge expectations from Virat Kohli but he got dismissed for cheap again, though we hope that the former captain will find his form back again soon.