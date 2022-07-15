This bone displacement thing in sports is one of the more freakier things about it. Do you remember the football player who put her knee back in place 2 seconds after dislocating it? It still haunts me, how are people doing this? The latest example of the same is Rohit Sharma.
Rohit, the captain of the side, dislocated his elbow during the second ODI between India and England and he just...popped it back? He seemed quite proud of what he had done, and rightfully so, but how is this happening?!
Rohit Sharma doing the Shoulder socket thing. #India #IndianCricketTeam #IndiaVSEnglandODIonSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/AIZinkMTlx— Ashutosh Upadhyay (@Ashu__Upadhyay) July 14, 2022
Anyway, Twitter is understandably discussing this a lot.
Did Rohit Sharma just pop back his elbow !?!?— Ashlee maximoff (@ashmassash) July 14, 2022
😵😵😵😵
Rohit Sharma doing the Shoulder socket thing. #India #IndianCricketTeam #IndiaVSEnglandODIonSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/AIZinkMTlx— Ashutosh Upadhyay (@Ashu__Upadhyay) July 14, 2022
Rohit Sharma's Rajnikant moment.@ImRo45 fits his shoulder in the socket.— Tej_Sports (@ItsTej) July 14, 2022
What's the need of a physio in the team now. 😀🤔😎
Captain can be team's physio now!!!#INDvsENG #RohitSharma #Hitman #ENGvIND #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/DTaBFFlhNc
I didn't know that Rohit Sharma is an orthopaedic surgeon😳— Inaya Bhat (@inaya_bhat) July 15, 2022
Coz the way he locates his shoulder in the socket 😵😳
Dr. @ImRo45 is the new physio in the team now. 😀🤔😎#INDvsENG#T20WorldCup#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/IoqCzpr7ex
did @ImRo45 casually put his shoulder back in the socket on the ground today!?😵💫#INDvsENG— Addya Joshi (@addyajoshi19) July 14, 2022
Nothing just rohit sharma casually putting his dislocated shoulder back in the socket#RohitSharma #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/gAcV1g5DuG— Ashwin Dhavale (@AshwinDhavale) July 14, 2022
India ultimately lost the match by 100 runs. This came right after the first-match victory of 10 wickets, and the series now stands at 1-1. The decider will be played on July 17.
Rohit Sharma, who played a crucial 76-run innings in the first game, got out for a duck in the second one and no other player could really hold the batting together to see India home, resulting in a disappointing loss. There were huge expectations from Virat Kohli but he got dismissed for cheap again, though we hope that the former captain will find his form back again soon.