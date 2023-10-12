Indian men’s cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, gave a remarkable performance at the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match that was held at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi yesterday. Rohit Sharma hit a century and broke multiple records. His 63-ball century went on to become the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian.
After this win, an old tweet by the cricketer surfaced on social media. Back in 2011, when India was participating in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma unfortunately did not make it to the team. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Really really disappointed of not being part of the WC squad. I need to move on from here…but honestly, it was a big setback..any views!”
Take a look at the tweet here.
After his stellar performance at the match yesterday, his old tweet has become the talk of the town. His fans and even former cricketers have shared the tweet and have showered love on him. VVS Laxman praised his performance and said, “From this in 2011, to becoming the highest ever century maker in World Cup history, scoring 7 hundreds in just 2 World Cups plus 2 matches, just proves again that “never ever give up” and that champions find a way to live their dream”.
Here’s how people showered Rohit Sharma with heaps of love and praise.
Rohit Sharma bounced back and how!