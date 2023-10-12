Indian men’s cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, gave a remarkable performance at the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match that was held at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi yesterday. Rohit Sharma hit a century and broke multiple records. His 63-ball century went on to become the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian.

After this win, an old tweet by the cricketer surfaced on social media. Back in 2011, when India was participating in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma unfortunately did not make it to the team. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Really really disappointed of not being part of the WC squad. I need to move on from here…but honestly, it was a big setback..any views!”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

After his stellar performance at the match yesterday, his old tweet has become the talk of the town. His fans and even former cricketers have shared the tweet and have showered love on him. VVS Laxman praised his performance and said, “From this in 2011, to becoming the highest ever century maker in World Cup history, scoring 7 hundreds in just 2 World Cups plus 2 matches, just proves again that “never ever give up” and that champions find a way to live their dream”.

From this in 2011, to becoming the highest ever century maker in World Cup History , scoring 7 hundreds in just 2 World Cups plus 2 matches, just proves again that “Never ever give up” and that Champions find a way to live their dream. #RohitSharma #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/o6gJxrhvk2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2023

Here’s how people showered Rohit Sharma with heaps of love and praise.

Most 100s in ODI World Cups :



1. Rohit Sharma.



You made a history today my man.

You are the GOAT ! 🐐🇮🇳 — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) October 11, 2023

Think you moved on pretty well champ https://t.co/7n6jocH1T2 — Nelson_Mandala (@YanamayFCB) October 11, 2023

7 WC hundreds. What a time to come back to form. https://t.co/3HV4uRa6TY — Rohit anand (@rohit_dr_infi) October 11, 2023

From this, to being the batter with highest number of 💯in the World Cups going past even Sachin Tendulkar 🙂



A long way!



Question is – will he be able to make a 200 today? That’ll be something 🙂 https://t.co/xfcVX6L9rQ — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) October 11, 2023

This shows never give up on your dreams. Elite mentality.



No other player has scored 7 World Cup hundreds other than Rohit Sharma.

#RohitSharma https://t.co/x9L1BxLNhq — Poulik Bhanja (@ThePoulikBhanja) October 11, 2023

If only we could go back in time and tell him of the things he'll go on to do. https://t.co/5XAOzaqLSz — sweater_weather (@sweater55830731) October 11, 2023

Rohit’s redemption is one of the best things to happen to Indian cricket https://t.co/mwBz7JPfjj — DonkeyKong17 (@cleanbowled670) October 12, 2023

My bro even asked for views .. how cute https://t.co/DHQpzPs4jH — Mihir (@ImMihir05) October 11, 2023

Rohit Sharma bounced back and how!