Two years after Arjun Tendulkar was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 auction, the cricketer finally made his debut in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Arjun, the son of ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, represented the MI team in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday.

Naturally, Sachin Tendulkar is on cloud nine as Arjun has played his first ever IPL match. Sachin penned a heartfelt note for his 23-year-old son on his IPL debut.

It is wholesome AF.

Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) posted two photos of Arjun Tendulkar from the recently-held IPL match. In the first picture, Arjun can be seen throwing the ball. The second photo shows Sachin and Arjun standing next to each other.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back,” Sachin tweeted.

"This is a start of a beautiful journey. All the best."

You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best! 👍💙 (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

That’s why @sachin_rt will always be the most ideal role model. Tells his son Arjun: “I know you will continue to give the game the RESPECT it deserves and the game will love you back.”

RESPECT https://t.co/P83Snk2vMl — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 16, 2023

This made my day. Truly Special. Wishing #ArjunTendulkar all the very best. https://t.co/Dc13R4zAOB — Parul Parmar (@ParulBadminton) April 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Sachin has class written over everything he does



Respect @sachin_rt https://t.co/pUxe6dCeIK — Cricket Huddle (@CricketHuddle) April 17, 2023

Last Line is "Godly" words…

Respect the Game! The Game will Love you back ! 💯💕 https://t.co/BZXcfkUztE — Seek-4-Cricket (@micricket2013) April 16, 2023

"I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back"

Wow🥹❤️#SachinTendulkar #godofcricket https://t.co/9ABuo1MANb — Sreeparna (@sreeparnatweets) April 17, 2023

This is my dream.

Hope every Indian gets a Sachin Tendulkar to support her/him. https://t.co/lKGvZKAtsz — Ronak Shah (@RonakShah) April 17, 2023

Wholesome dad tbh. https://t.co/RUB2p7YGN9 — Chennai Super Qween 💅 (@umpiresfall) April 16, 2023

The best a father can wish for ! https://t.co/6E29auW7S6 — Anuraag Jena (@DrAnuraagJ) April 16, 2023

Beautiful lines Master https://t.co/qcFzuyj9PQ — N A P O L E O N (@StoryTeller1436) April 17, 2023

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have become the first father-son duo to have featured in the tournament. According to ESPN cric info, Sachin also represented Mumbai Indians between 2008 and 2013. He scored 2334 runs in 78 IPL games during his tenure.