During the semi-final World Cup match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli hit a century, and the entire nation cheered for him. This marked his 50th century in the ODIs. Kohli has spoken about how much he admires Tendulkar on multiple occasions, and the fact that he broke his record is something that could have only been written in the stars. Kohli humbly bowed down to Tendulkar, who was watching the match from the stands. The camera captured Tendulkar cheering for Kohli. The moment felt special.
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and penned the sweetest note for him. He talked about the first time he had met Kohli in the dressing room. He wrote, “The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.”
Tendulkar also wrote about how he felt after Kohli broke his record. He adds, “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage – in the World Cup Semi-final – and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”
The tweet has made everyone emotional on social media. Here’s what people had to say.
To have witnessed both these cricketers in their finest form makes us feel lucky.