During the semi-final World Cup match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli hit a century, and the entire nation cheered for him. This marked his 50th century in the ODIs. Kohli has spoken about how much he admires Tendulkar on multiple occasions, and the fact that he broke his record is something that could have only been written in the stars. Kohli humbly bowed down to Tendulkar, who was watching the match from the stands. The camera captured Tendulkar cheering for Kohli. The moment felt special.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and penned the sweetest note for him. He talked about the first time he had met Kohli in the dressing room. He wrote, “The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.”

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



Tendulkar also wrote about how he felt after Kohli broke his record. He adds, “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage – in the World Cup Semi-final – and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”

The tweet has made everyone emotional on social media. Here’s what people had to say.

imagine your childhood idol writing paragraphs on twitter for you uno. he's completed cricket https://t.co/HEBn9ddgcK — kdb superfan (was pepsburner) (@josepsburner) November 15, 2023

A truly gracious message from a classy man! Well done to both @imVkohli and @sachin_rt ! Proud of you both https://t.co/Z1DWOazeeO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 15, 2023

You guys can troll SRT all you want, but this is total class from him. Not one bit of jealousy in him. Graceful in his conduct always. Probably the only one alongside Leo to be the best at the game and stay this humble. https://t.co/HKNZtDEgJT — Anuvrat (@anuvrxtt) November 15, 2023

Sachin always has the best things to say for every cricketer especially Virat and Rohit . I will never understand why he is hated so much. https://t.co/s8vhCgtIxQ — Virat Kohli (@ydisskolaveridi) November 15, 2023

Finally the baton has been passed from Sachin to Kohli pic.twitter.com/DwnqFgbFzK — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 15, 2023

This is one of the greatest moments in the history of cricket, not just Indian cricket.



You are the God of Cricket and your prediction had to come come true.



Full marks to Virat Kohli for bowing down in front of you and acknowledging your greatness. pic.twitter.com/Lq1WEWrMsT — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 15, 2023

there's only one god – and only one king ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) November 15, 2023

You have reached the skies but the foot is still grounded. Truly a humble guy. Proud of you sir. — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) November 15, 2023

Certainly the modern great Virat Kohli! What Sachin did to India was incredible. He did it when no one else from the team could even step up. Virat carried that legacy forward. Did not let Indian batters' influence go down in world cricket. Sachin set the path, Virat followed. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 15, 2023

To have witnessed both these cricketers in their finest form makes us feel lucky.