I watch Shoaib Akhtar videos just to hear him say stuff like baal katwa liye, pace zyaada ho gayi bande ki. Which is not to say he never has a useful input to give. He is Shoaib Akhtar, after all, the super-fast pacer from yesteryears (something he will remind you of a thousand times).
Anyway, his bowling skills can't be questioned - it seems like he was born with them. Unlike his social media proficiencies. We dug up his posts from 8 years ago and they are gold! You can check them out here.
1. Koi toh like karo uska page please.
2. I have done many cringe things online but never reached this level.
3. He used to sell Afridi lockets?
4. Damn, it used to be an Afridi simp account.
5. Self-love is the way to go.
6. Don! sure.
7. That's too much pressure on Irfan.
8. Pakistan and dropped catches!
9. He also had a thing for sappy creatives. This one is low-key cute.
10. What even!
Phenti pe phenti.