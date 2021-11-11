It hurts like hell to see India out of the World Cup. Especially after two huge losses.

Coke Studio tak theek tha, ab ismein bhi haar maan-ni padegi? 🙁 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) October 24, 2021

Kohli kar le tu bhi bowling ab bacha hi kya hai. #indiaVsPakistan — Tabla Chor (@TablaChor) October 24, 2021

And the fact that Pakistanis are leaving no stone unturned to remind us of that is only making things worse.

But see, the thing is, we have done it too. God knows we have made jokes on the Pakistan cricket team so I think as long as things are not problematic, we should be able to take jokes on ourselves too.

Here are some of the funny memes from that side of the border, which are hurtful but funny.

fans chanted KL and Kohli's name as well. Gazab bezatti hai yaar 😑 — Scorpion_Virat (check pinned) (@crickohli18_) November 8, 2021

Add one more fact to your list... The only team to lose by 10 wickets too😂😂

By the way you spoke too early...@realshoaibmalik also scored 50 in 18 balls. #India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jdLecoYBqp — MS Salim 🏏 (@MSa1im) November 7, 2021

thora uncha bolo bhai itni upar awaz nahi arahi pic.twitter.com/3fZK29symi — 🌻 (@cottag3core) November 1, 2021

Chill to aise kr rha jese India Ko 10 wickets se haraya ho 🌚😂#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/pl7lnAADFR — Mycricketcorner (@mycricketcorner) November 9, 2021

Sigh!