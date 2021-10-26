Pakistan defeating India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup has proven to be a costly affair for the Indian team, more so, for fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been subjected to vile trolling and abuse. 

Source: Times of India

However, while we continue to cuss at one of our own, Pakistani opener, Mohammad Rizwan has decided to take a stand for the Indian quick. 

Rizwan is being lauded by fans, especially by Indian fans who have been applauding his show of sportsmanship and solidarity with a fellow cricketer. 

That man is a role model. Mohammad Rizwan is the kind of person you want your kids to look up to. 