Pakistan defeating India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup has proven to be a costly affair for the Indian team, more so, for fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been subjected to vile trolling and abuse.

However, while we continue to cuss at one of our own, Pakistani opener, Mohammad Rizwan has decided to take a stand for the Indian quick.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world



Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

Rizwan is being lauded by fans, especially by Indian fans who have been applauding his show of sportsmanship and solidarity with a fellow cricketer.

This man already had my respect as a cricketer but now he has shown how good a human being he is.@iMRizwanPak https://t.co/gg7zZt473P — Suyash Srivastava (@SuyashLfc) October 26, 2021

Well said @iMRizwanPak . Keep it up👏👏. All best for today’s encounter. 🥳🎉 https://t.co/tyXM2Xjh8S — Prabhu R (@rprabhu81) October 26, 2021

He proved it again that Cricket is a Gentlemen's Game❤️#IndvsPak #Shami https://t.co/48XBXOfBkg — Harsha Vardhan Peela (@call_me_harsha9) October 26, 2021

Safe to say that Pakistan isn’t finished winning over India just yet. This is a wonderful gesture, and one that sits heads and shoulders above most others that have come out recently. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/rgdTg3GMWT — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) October 26, 2021

Appreciated @iMRizwanPak ...@MdShami11 We are with you brother... one bad game won't change what Shami means for us.. this too shall pass. https://t.co/hzi7B5VeLv — Girish Pravin Shenoy (@girishshenoy10) October 26, 2021

Everyone Should Stand With Their Team In Dis Big Tournament Like #T20WorldCup @MdShami11 You Are A Star Of India🇮🇳🇮🇳#StandWithShami ❤❤ https://t.co/NCG2RL4CPO — Pankaj Kumar Mohanty🇮🇳 (@PankajK18883240) October 26, 2021

Well played @iMRizwanPak - both on & off the field! Respect! On a separate note, our team and the unfortunate souls aka trolls are getting schooled here. Properly. This is getting embarrassing for us. https://t.co/OY2JvmHaSH — Sumit Katyal (@SumitKatyal2) October 26, 2021

Never known much about pakistan cricketers and their achievements but this man always amazed me, now he's my new favourite cricketer.

I remember how I used to smile and happy for Shoaib mailk and now I feel the same for this man.

RESPECT #CricketTwitter #cricket4good #play4unity https://t.co/fUJn4BpPwL — Karan_c53 (@DKaran18) October 26, 2021

Other country players are supporting our players and we are booing them.Shame on this type of fans https://t.co/mRqpK0ZUt7 — Sarvesh (@sarveshskerkar) October 26, 2021

This is called a sportsman's spirit. We all know cricket as a gentleman's game. @MdShami11 you are a champion bowler. https://t.co/zybI1HbMYF — Anita Roy Chowdhury (@anitarc_1) October 26, 2021

That man is a role model. Mohammad Rizwan is the kind of person you want your kids to look up to.