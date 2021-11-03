India has defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the T20 World Cup. While Indian fans celebrate the team getting back in form, Pakistani Twitter has been trending match-fixing on Twitter!

👎🇮🇳The reputation of India has gone so down that India performing more than expectations has forced cricket fans all over the world to generate opinions of match-fixing! ICC must investigate the bodylanguage and efforts of Afghanistan as they were definitely not normal! #INDvAFG — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 3, 2021

Afghanistan team after the match#fixing pic.twitter.com/Wz743hN4ql — چاند بی بی (@DeGreenTribe) November 3, 2021

Afghanistan team is playing match with 0% interest 🙄 #fixing pic.twitter.com/a25ZZ8Kwmw — Imtiaz Ali Nindwani (@ImtiazNindwanii) November 3, 2021

This is just vile and simply unfair to the Afghanistan cricket team that has come leaps and bounds in the sport, especially in light of the recent political changes in their country.