Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became a huge sensation in his country after he dismissed India's opening duo KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, before scalping the wicket of captain Virat Kohli in the opening match of World T20 for the sides.

That's understandable, too. These are some of the best batters in the scene, if not the best, and the appreciation is warranted.

But now, he is trolling us and thoda zyaada ho raha hai. In a video that is now going viral, Afridi can be seen re-enacting Rohi, Rahul and Virat's shot which got them dismissed as fans chanted their names from the stands.

fans chanted KL and Kohli's name as well. Gazab bezatti hai yaar 😑 — Scorpion_Virat (check pinned) (@crickohli18_) November 8, 2021

Here's how fans of both sides reacted to the video.

Typical kids behaviour !!



Pray we play them asap in an knockout tournament, ellam ooru kaalam dhan https://t.co/2qPn2LVELG — ARAVIND R (@dakaltydamalty) November 9, 2021

Khoon khaul raha hai ye dekh kar https://t.co/rhEc7V8Pdn pic.twitter.com/36NCDpCPb1 — DK (@DarkKnightRised) November 8, 2021

Ek baar jeet ke udd raha h😂😂😂 https://t.co/YXtOxerq4t — Samyak Bhatt (@SamyakBhatt) November 10, 2021

I will sacrifice my own life for Shaheen https://t.co/1wyAHQTjvT — Ahmad Saleem (@Ahmad_Saleem) November 8, 2021

Bias aside, that's actually a fun video of engaging with fans. https://t.co/Oqz1qOMJ1p — Kartik (@elitecynic) November 9, 2021

Tears only.