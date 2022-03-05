The first day of the Test match between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be a little more special for the former captain, Virat Kohli, as well as his teammates.

As he walked onto the field for his 100th Test, Team India players formed parallel lines along the boundary rope to applaud the star batsman. Recently, Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer and the 71st overall to play 100 Tests for his country.

The former captain acknowledged the guard of honour and raised his hands to thank his team as well as the crowd for the tribute.

Have a look at the lovely gesture in the video clip here:

Reportedly, the former skipper had already gone onto the field before the honour, but Rohit Sharma asked him to go back as they were planning a special entry for him.

And here's how Twitter reacted to the tribute:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who resigned from the post of captain earlier in January, got out for 45 in the first innings and was dismissed by Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.