Last night's match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be remembered for the infamous incident that saw DC captain Rishabh Pant calling his team's batters back to the dugout after the umpires did not declare a delivery to be a no-ball in the final over.

DC needed 36 runs off the final over, and with 3 back-to-back 6s, seemed hopeful of a victory. However, when the no-ball was not given, that took away from them a free-hit and an extra run which could have very well changed the course of the match. While this matter is not going to be put to rest any time soon, we thought we will look into some other instances when no-balls cost India a match.

We saw true sportsmanship by Shane Watson . Senior Teaching Rishabh Pant to be calm and maintain the discipline of the game. Let umpires learn a lesson when he sees his own video in his mobile.#Watson #IPL #IPL20222 #umpire #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/MCgescq4L8 — M Gautam (@M_Gautam_) April 22, 2022

1. Women's World Cup final, 2022.

The 2022 World Cup game ended in heartbreak for team India as they could not seal their spot in the semi-final because of a no-ball in the final over. India were defending a total of 274 runs and in the last over of the thrilling encounter, South Africa needed 3 runs off 2 balls. This is when Harmanpreet Kaur took a catch off a Deepti Sharma delivery. However, things were not meant to be because it turned out to be a no-ball that South Africa took full advantage of.

Two no balls that killed us...😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/aT7EmnNjcn — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 27, 2022

2. 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final.

That semi-final was pretty much won for West Indies by Lendl Simmons who scored 82 off 51 balls, so to think he got not one but two chances on the field because of no-balls from R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya, hurts a little. Virat Kohli's valiant 89* ultimately could not see the side home and his hope of winning an ICC trophy was dashed again.

After the match, R Ashwin was blamed left, right and centre, and he responded to the blame game by saying:

There have been good enough journalists and knowledgeable people who said I had not bowled a no-ball for ages and to have bowled one no-ball, I don’t become a villain. If that’s the perception I don’t know how to counter that.

3. 2017 Champions Trophy final.

In that match against Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman scored a century, hence proving to be the main factor in his team's victory. Now, Zaman was caught behind by MS Dhoni in the 4th over of the match itself but that delivery by Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be a no-ball, ost India an ICC title again.

4. India vs South Africa, 2018.

Yuzvendra Chahal was not so lucky in the 4th match between India and South Africa as first David Miller was dropped off his bowling and then he got another lifeline when his dismissal was declared null and void because Chahal bowled a no-ball. Miller's partnership won South Africa the match despite India's best efforts otherwise.

It would be wrong to blame the bowler and a no-ball entirely for a defeat, but these make you wonder what could have happened.